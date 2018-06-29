We’re here to throw some light on this exciting news because frankly, it’s ‘flaming’ brilliant!





It’s official. Ocado has come to the rescue by bringing Peppermint Grove candles to the UK! The brand has exclusively revealed that UK customers can now get their hands on six signature scents that have become hugely popular in Australia.

Looking for a budget alternative? Aldi launch reed diffusers to join best-selling Jo Malone-rivalling candles

We’re branding this the most exciting Aussie import since Uggs, Chris Hemsworth and the word ‘selfie’ – yep, first used by an Australian, mate!

These gorgeous candles will fit perfectly in any home, adding that touch of sophisticated elegance to any mantelpiece or table. And there’s no need to worry about Peppermint Grove’s candles clashing with your décor. Each candle is pure white, presented in an elegant glass jar with a lid that doubles as a coaster.

Buy now: Peppermint Grove Australia Lemongrass & Lime candle, £12.95, Ocado.com

OK, so these aren’t the cheapest candles out there, but we think they’re worth every inch worth their slightly higher price point. They certainly won’t be getting on your wick (!), as they produce an indulgent and relaxing scent from start to finish. There’s none of the drop off in scent you get with your basic votives.

We’d recommend throwing a dinner party to show them off – great food, company AND the chance to subtly display your fabulous new purchase! The question is, which of the scents will you go for? There’s a choice of Lemongrass & Lime, Patchouli & Bergamot, Fresh Sage & Cedar, Red Plum & Rose, Burnt Fig & Pear, and finally, Sandalwood and Vetiver.

But don’t worry – if candles aren’t really your thing, how about going for a Peppermint Grove reed diffuser instead? The beauty of this launch is that no one misses out! All of the candle scents available to UK customers come in reed diffusers as well, also available from Ocado, in a similar ribbed design.

Buy now: Peppermint Grove Australia Burnt Fig & Pear reed diffuser 350ml, £34.95, Ocado

More candle news: M&S Home launches affordable candles to rival Jo Malone

Buy now: Peppermint Grove Australia Patchouli & Bergamot candle, £12.95, Ocado

Video Of The Week

Charlotte Larson, the UK Sales Manager for Peppermint Grove Australia, believes Peppermint Grove will soon have a much-loved place in our hearts. ‘As the Peppermint Grove Australia brand comes to the UK, we’re delighted to launch with Ocado.com,’ she says. ‘We hope the valued Ocado customers embrace the brand and it becomes a firm favourite in the UK, as it is in Australia.’

If you’re as excited as we are, we know you won’t want to miss this!

Written by Lauren Goody