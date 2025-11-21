As someone who has tried the range out, I already knew that ProCook's coffee machine range offers phenomenal value but now (thanks to early Black Friday deals) the price of their most capable espresso machine has dropped even further. So if you're on the hunt for a coffee machine deal, I'd recommend the ProCook Barista Elite Bean to Cup Espresso Machine for £479, down from £599 in a heartbeat.

ProCook's first coffee machine collection was released back in February – when I tried out the ProCook Barista Bean to Cup Coffee Machine (which is the spec down from this one on offer) in my review, I was amazed to find such impressive features for the machine's pricetag.

Here's the full details of this fantastic offer which is only running until the 23rd of November.

This is the Elite model in ProCook's coffee range for a few reasons. The upgrades it has on the mid-level machine include the full colour display screen, which can walk you through the process of pulling your shot of espresso and steaming milk, and an automatic milk frother which can create the kind of microfoam you need for latte art as well as cappucinos or flat whites.

For these kind of features you would usually expect to pay a lot more than the original RRP of this machine (which is £599). By comparison for example, Sage's espresso machine featuring a touchscreen, the Sage Barista Touch Impress, will set you back £1,199.95. If you're on a budget, it's not hard to see which of these machines will be more appealing.

Testing the ProCook Barista Bean to Cup Coffee Machine. (Image credit: Future)

While I loved testing out the mid-level version of this machine, if I was picking a machine for my kitchen then I'd be swayed by the automatic milk frother settings on the Elite model.

It's by far my favourite feature on my current coffee machine, the Ninja Luxe Café and makes impressing your guests by whipping up a latte or a cappuccino (with almost no skill needed!) so easy.

This offer is part of a host of deals from ProCook now available ahead of Black Friday, but if you want to snap up this particular coffee machine you'll need to do so before it expires on the 23rd of November. Happy shopping!