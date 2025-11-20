Aldi is bringing back their cult real Christmas trees for under £20 – I've looked, and you won't find any 6ft tree cheaper

Sometimes you can’t beat the real thing, and if a real Christmas tree is on your list this year, then I suggest you head to Aldi, where you can pick one up from £13.99 - and the brand is claiming these are the cheapest real trees you can buy in the UK!

Now I’m not saying the best artificial Christmas trees don’t have their merit. They can be used every year, don’t shed pine needles and some you’d need superhuman vision to tell they weren’t real. However, sometimes you can’t beat the real thing - the smell of fresh pine and that cosy, traditional feel real trees evoke.

Landing in stores on Sunday (23 November), Aldi’s medium and large real cult Christmas trees are back by popular demand. But as always, with these Specialbuys you’ll need to act fast - as when they’re gone, they’re gone.

I was very happy to discover that Aldi's real Christmas trees were returning to stores this year. Even more so, seeing they offered such tree-mendous value for money (I’ll see myself out).

Priced at £13.99 for the medium tree and £19.99 for the large tree, Aldi’s trees are excellent choices for any budget Christmas decorating ideas.

Aldi’s Nordmann Fir Christmas Trees were grown in Scotland, reaching at least 10 years old before being cut down. The brand has assured customers that these trees came from sustainable plantations where 2.5 trees are planted for every one cut down on average.

The medium Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree stands between 160cm and 180cm, or between 5ft2 and 5ft9, while the large Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree is between 190cm and 210cm, or between 6ft2 and 6ft8.

Aldi’s real trees are no small and straggly affairs. They’re the ideal size for filling your living room with festive cheer. However, if you're limited on space, you might be better off looking into more space-saving options, such as IKEA’s peg tree .

Aldi has claimed that these are the cheapest real Christmas trees in the UK this year, and to that I am a little sceptical. Although looking at the supermarket’s competitors, I’ll admit I am pushed to find a better deal.

If you don’t have an Aldi local to you where you can snap up these stunning trees, I have found three more great alternatives that are also excellent value for money

Gardening Express Fresh Cut Non-Drop Luxury Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree (approx 7-8ft) Was £99.99 now £59.99 at Gardening Express This stunning real tree stands between 7ft and 8ft, making it an impressive addition to your festive decor. These premium-standard trees have been selected due to their symmetrical shape and strong branches - perfect for decorating. B&Q 150-175cm Nordmann fir Pyramid Real pot grown Christmas tree £58 at B&Q This pretty pot grown Christmas tree is suitable for both indoor an outdoor use. It stands between 150 and 175cm, making it suitable for smaller living spaces. B&Q Serbian Spruce Potted Christmas Tree - 2.5ft - 3.5ft £29.99 at B&Q This adorable little tree can be potted in your garden for festive cheer every year, as it is very resilliant to UK winters. Alternatively its a great smaller tree option for flats, uni dorms, bedrooms or for those who like to display trees all over the home.

If you have your heart set on a real Christmas tree, then Aldi is one of the best places you can pick one up on a budget. What do you prefer? Real or artificial?