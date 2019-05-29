It’s the news homeowners the length and breadth of the country have been waiting for. A temporary extension to permitted development rights – the ability to perform certain types of work on a property you own without the need to for planning permission – introduced six years ago, has now been made permanent in parliament.

In May 2013 the scope of permitted development rights initially increased the size limits for the depth of single-storey domestic extensions from 4m to 8m (for detached houses) and from 3m to 6m (for all other houses) for a period of three years, provided they weren’t in protected areas.

This was then extended to May 2019 by the Government – and now included a neighbour consultation scheme on new extensions in response to concerns over original proposals – before being made permanent in the same month.

Commenting, Housing Minister, Kit Malthouse MP, said: ‘These measures will help families extend their properties without battling through time-consuming red tape. By making this permitted development right permanent, it will mean families can grow without being forced to move.

‘This is part of a package of reforms to build more, better, faster and make the housing market work – and sits alongside our drive to deliver 300,000 homes a year by the mid 2020s.’

It’s important that homeowners bear in mind that permitted development rights may be more restricted in ‘designated areas’, including those below:

a Conservation Area

a National Park

an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

a World Heritage Site or

the Norfolk or Suffolk Broads

Some local authorities may also have removed permitted development rights by introducing an ‘Article 4’ direction, meaning that you will still need to apply for planning permission for works that would normally be covered under the initiative. Contact the planning office at your local council for details and guidance on next steps.

So whether you plan to tackle a kitchen, bedroom or other extension, it’s generally good news, taking into account the above points.