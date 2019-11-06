Looking out over Devon’s beautiful Plymouth Sound and Drake’s Island, this Grade-II listed townhouse has sea views upon sea views, but the interiors are just as gorgeous.

Exterior

While this Plymouth Sound townhouse may be a Grade-II period property and look it from the outside, the home has been fully modernised indoors, meaning classic charm and modern comforts. The home sits over three floors, and the lower ground floor offers a self-contained 2 bedroom annexe, perfect for Granny or for some Air BnB income.

Kitchen

The south facing home benefits from large rooms, so there’s a lovely feeling of light and space throughout. The bespoke kitchen-dining room is shows this off, with room to entertain – the four door AGA and wine chiller just confirm this!

Living room

With high ceilings and twin roses, the living room off the kitchen is perfectly elegant. There’s an open fireplace for chilly evenings, and French doors which lead out onto the terrace for summer days.

Bedroom

There are five lovely bedrooms throughout the main townhouse (and that’s not including the 2 in that annexe), but the icing on the cake is the master suite, occupying the entire first floor.

Bathroom

Three of the bedrooms have en-suites, of course including that luxe master suite. What could be better than soaking in a tub while gazing out at the Plymouth Sound and miles of sea…?

View

The terrace is just the ticket for alfresco dining (when the weather allows it!), and the space itself is blissfully low maintenance. The lawns in front are accessible only for owners of the small block of terraces, basically giving you your own private beach!

Take a look at the rest of the Plymouth Sound townhouse, on sale with Savills Exeter

Have you ever seen a sea view quite like this one?