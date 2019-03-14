Step inside Market Place, a refurbished Grade-II listed townhouse located in Henley-on-Thames.

The flexible accommodation is arranged over 4 floors. What strikes you immediately is how beautifully presented it is throughout.

From the on-trend dark kitchen to the uber cool living room, the decor inside this attractive house is totally enviable.

The exterior

The elegant Grade-II listed Georgian townhouse dates back from the mid 1750’s. The colourful grey and red brick creates an attractive exterior.

The property was recently converted from a boutique Guest House into a fantastic private family residence.

The kitchen

The fabulously stylish kitchen is totally on-trend in a brooding shade of charcoal blue. From the characterful shutters to the pendants suspended above the dining table, this room is full of enviable finishing touches.

The living room

The main living room is an interior designers dream. With a statement mirrored wall every designer-look piece in this room is reflected back at you, creating a real feast for the eyes.

With generous sofa and armchairs on offer, fab-ulous star rug and a loaded bar cart could this lounge BE more inviting?

The master bedroom

The bedroom takes a more glamorous approach, with plush thick pile carpet. The scheme is elegantly co-ordinated, from the mink velvet armchair to the matching wall lights.

Even the walls match the shutters at the window, thanks to Andrew Martin’s iconic slatted wallpaper design.

This incredible house is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £1.35million

Even if we can’t to afford to buy this stunning home, we will most certainly take interiors inspiration.