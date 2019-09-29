The River House, situated in Dartmouth, Devon just might be the most incredible coastal property we’ve had the pleasure of touring.

Nestled on the banks of the river Dart, this waterside house comprises of five bedrooms, three reception rooms, open-plan kitchen and an amazing terrace for outdoor dining – the ideal spot to drink in the views.

Come on in and make yourself at home…

The River House

The main open-plan living space is flooded by plenty of natural light, with thanks to the contemporary glass architecture.

Large inviting white sofas frame a sleek glass coffee table. They are positioned so, to make a centre point of focus of the impressive fireplace. The industrial-style flume appears to float down from the high ceilings above.

Living room

A smart glass-framed structure extension makes this home feel like a piece of modern art sat on the riverbank. Just imagine sitting on that sofa with your feet up, watching the world float by.

A great spot incidently, if you’re an artist and love to paint.

Kitchen

The bespoke kitchen boasts numerous high spec appliances, including an Aga.

Dining area

The open-plan area features a generous dining table, able to seat up to 12 diners – ideal for hosting post Regatta parties.

Bedroom

Clean white walls create a blissfully serene space in which to drift off in no time.

Outdoor terrace

The balcony terrace provides the perfect spot to kick-back with a glass of something chilled – watching the ships sail by.

This incredible house is currently in the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £4,950,000.

Do you dream of living by the water? Would this be the ideal home?