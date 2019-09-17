If, like us, you’re still waiting for your call up from Hogwarts, then wait no longer. With the new Primark Harry Potter advent calendar you can hop aboard the Hogwarts Express – no letter required.

The new Primark Harry Potter advent calendar dropped in selected Primark stores across the UK this week. It is the ultimate treat for any serious Harry fanatic or Potterhead.

Primark Harry Potter advent calendar

Shaped like the ruby red Hogwarts Express, the train is made up of two compartments. The front of the train is the splitting image of the famous magical train.

The front of the train is detailed in golden paint with a neat little sign saying ‘Hogwarts Express’ and the train’s number ‘5972’. The second compartment – rather than being packed with students – is filled with small drawers.

Buy in-store: Hogwarts Express advent calendar, £15, Primark

Each drawer features a gold number for the countdown to Christmas. There are also caricatures of some of your favourite faces from the Wizarding world. Can you spot Dumbledore?

When a video of the Primark Harry Potter advent calendar appeared on the brand’s Instagram feed, it caused a huge stir.

The caption read ‘Fresh from Platform 9¾, our Harry Potter Hogwarts Express advent calendar has arrived into selected stores. Fill the drawers with whatever magical treats you like and wait patiently for the start of December.’

It rapidly clocked up over 111,000 views and 2,904 comments. Shoppers were desperate to get their hands on it and even enlisting friends to help. One shopper told her friend: ‘To be clear, if you see this then buy it, I beg you.’

Fans couldn’t wait to treat their little ones (and themselves) to a litter Potter magic this Christmas commenting:

‘This one is gonna end up on my shelf for sure.’

‘Advent calendar 2019 sorted’

‘OMG!! I need one’

‘For your mini Potter fans’

Priced at £15 the advent calendar should see you through many mince pie filled Christmas’ and Harry Potter screenings on Boxing Day.

Each year simply fill the drawers with chocolaty frogs, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans, Fizzing Whizzbees or some more muggle-friendly sweets.

Move over Polar Express, this Christmas we’re all aboard the Hogwarts Express.