Relaxing in the bathroom has become an art form that involves candles, a bath tray, the works. Luckily, the new Primark wellness bathroom collection is a one-stop-shop for all your relaxing needs.

The range includes sumptuous towels and on-trend accessorises made using sustainable materials and recycled materials. So you can relax knowing that your wellness isn’t coming at the expense of the earth.

Primark wellness bathroom collection

The star of the wellness bathroom collection has to be the wooden bath shelf. There is a lot of competition in the world of bath racks at the moment. However, this one earns a space in your spa-throom.

Buy in store: Wooden bath shelf, £13, Primark

The rack is adjustable so that it fits most bathtubs easily. It also includes a slot to hold your wine glass, as well as a rest for your book or Ipad.

Priced at £13 you will have to be quick if you want to swipe up the bath shelf. It has already clocked up an eager fan following on Instagram. When a photo of the tray appeared on the Primark home Instagram feed it clocked up 10,071 likes.

‘I definitely need one of those shelves,’ commented one fan.

‘Oooo. Me likey ❤️’ wrote another.

Trust us when we say the rest of the collection is equally gorgeous. Let’s take a closer looker.

Recycled glass storage

We have fallen hard for this array of vanity accessories. The toothbrush tumbler and soap dish are all made out of recycled glass, giving it that gorgeous amber hue.

Position yours on the wooden tray to keep your bathroom an organised and relaxed space.

Buy in store: Amber glass tumbler, £3, Primark

Buy in store: Amber glass soap dish, £4, Primark

Buy in store: Wooden tray, £5, Primark

Cotton towels

Nothing will make you feel like your at the spa than a stack of soft towels. These gorgeous waffle towels are made out of sustainable cotton from Primark’s sustainable cotton programme.

Available in a Scandinavian inspired colour palette complete with white, stone and soft grey shades.

Buy in store: Grey sustainable cotton towel, £8, Primark

Buy in store: Stone border white waffle hand towel, £5, Primark

Retreat scent range

No relaxing bath time would be complete without a candle. The Blush Jasmine scented candles and diffusers are all packaged in recyclable glass packaging.

Buy in store: Retreat 3 wick candle, £5, Primark

Buy in store: Retreat votive candle, £4.50, Primark

Buy in store: Retreat small with cork lid, £2, Primark

The candles are made using a soy wax blend, so you can burn them away without worrying about any paraffin nasties.

Take a few moments to yourself this weekend (and maybe a trip to Primark).