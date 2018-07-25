Who said renting couldn't be luxurious?

Renting a furnished flat used to mean putting up with a mishmash of tired old furniture and flatpack essentials. But not any more. Because John Lewis has teamed up award-winning rental homes supplier Tipi to kit out a selection of apartments in a hot new London development.

You can rent a John Lewis-furnished apartment in the new Landsby complex, in North London’s Wembley Park. It’s a prime location for sport and music fans, as you’re just a stone’s throw from the iconic stadium and SSE Arena – your apartment might even have an iconic view of Wembley Way.

And if you rent the apartment you’ll have access to free tickets for events at both venues.

‘Landsby’ is Danish for village, and it’s no coincidence that a very Scandinavian approach has been take to the interior design of the apartments. All 295 have schemes based on three core principles: quality-led design, flexibility and lifestyle.

If you’d like your apartment to be furnished by John Lewis, you can take advantage of Tipi’s free design service. Here’s what your kitchen might look like…

The pale blue-grey shade is typically Scandi and emphasises the spacious feel of the open-plan living area. Simple stools serve a large breakfast bar that’s ideal for entertaining.

This stunning living room is stunning, with its dark-wood piece and beautiful colour scheme of teal and rust. If you look closely, you’ll also spot a fully furnished balcony, where you can take in the summer sunshine.

There’s a choice of one-, two- and three-bed apartments, which are family and pet friendly – there’s even a children’s play area and two roof gardens.

Other shared facilities available to residents include a private dining room available to hire, a lounge, two podium gardens and a chic lobby with 24-hour concierge. There’s also super-fast broadband throughout.

Due for completion is September 2018, you can book a viewing now by visiting www.tipi.london or calling 020 3151 1927. You’ll be required to sign a three-year tenancy agreement, and there is currently no deposit required. Prices start from £1,775 pcm, including utilities and 40 mb/s broadband.

Talk about the red-carpet treatment! It’s renting, Jim, but not as we know it…