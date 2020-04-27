We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A village in Northern Ireland has swapped their usual floral hanging baskets for vegetables to help the local community during lockdown.

At this time of year village, volunteers would usually be working tirelessly to prepare themselves for the RHS Britain in Bloom competition. An annual competition that sees 250,000 volunteers across the country work tirelessly to transform towns into colourful floral displays.

However, after the competition was put on hold, volunteers have been using their green thumbs to lift neighbours spirits. In Castlecaulfield in Northern Ireland volunteers are encouraging neighbours to grow their own produce.

The volunteers are making it as easy as possible for residents to enjoy a little greenery while staying home by sowing microgreens in pots and dropping them off on doorsteps. They are also filling the village hanging baskets with herbs and tumbling tomatoes, for residents to enjoy when they ripen in Summer.

Growing vegetables in hanging baskets is surprisingly easy, and a great tip for small gardens. Vine crops and smaller vegetables work best, so follow Castlecaulfields lead and start with cherry tomatoes and herbs.

However, the community gardeners in Castlecaulfied aren’t the only ones supporting their neighbours with a little flower power. In Stony Stratford in Milton Keynes, volunteers are dropping of sunflower seedlings on the doorsteps of elderly people. They are also growing vegetables to donate to the local food bank.

In Rainham in London, free seeds and plant care packages are being delivered to encourage residents to plant up gardens, balconies and window boxes. Ballymena in Northern Ireland is bringing a little sunny cheer by offering free sunflower seeds for residents to grow at home.

Video Of The Week

‘It’s incredibly heartwarming to hear how many groups are drawing on their strong community spirit to help others during lockdown. From simply brightening someone’s day with a doorstep plant delivery to growing fresh produce for food banks,’ says Andrea Van-Sittart, RHS Head of Community Outreach.

‘Gardening can be a real lifeline for people in challenging times, with some people saying how important this is to their wellbeing now more than ever.’