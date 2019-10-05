Nosing around houses we dream of owning is every interiors fans favourite pastime, right? Do you ever wonder if everyone else is scrolling though the same houses? Well wonder no more, we present Rightmove’s most viewed homes from September.

We reveal the top properties, all over the UK, to attract the most attention last month. All very different, but all well-worthy contenders.

One appeared on the most series of Grand Designs, one is a million pound home with a heated indoor beach and another a charming church conversion.

Pop the kettle on and prepare to sit back and enjoy a tour of the most viewed properties.

Here they are in reverse order…

4. Hampton Court Road, Surrey

In at number four is this totally quirky Grade II-listed home in Surrey.

It’s understood the five-storey, four-bedroom house was imported from Switzerland in 1882. If you think that’s eccentric, just you wait for it…

The house boasts its own heated indoor beach! We didn’t know that was even a thing. And if that’s not intriguing enough, there’s a 24-carat gold bathroom.

‘Never before have I seen such a beautifully individual, luxurious and charismatic property bursting at the seams with such personality,’ says Rightmove’s property expert Miles Shipside.

Going on to say, ‘Every room features something extraordinary and it’s great that our users are able to look inside some of the world’s most interesting properties like this.

This incredible home is listed for sale with agents Savills, on Rightmove with an asking price of £2.85 million.

3. Manor House Lane, Leeds

This grand Tudor-style home boasts seven-bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool and private cinema room.

‘The Manor exudes a calming sense of tranquillity, ‘ Miles comments. The heated mosaic pool, Jacuzzi and steam room are a very luxurious bonus.’

Listed with agents Fine & Country on Rightmove, for the fitting sum of £3.95 million.

2. Loxley Lane, Wellesbourne

This beautifully contemporary home featured in the most recent series of Grand Designs – mostly likely what lead to it proving so popular in search.

Rightmove’s Miles Shipside says of this home, ‘This property really is the result of some masterful design. The end product is quite something. Our Rightmove data scientists revealed that the property saw a huge spike in interest since it was featured on Grand Designs. Between August and September, the listing saw a 1,200 per cent month-on-month increase in property views.’

Loxley Lane is listed with agents Edwards Exclusive, on Rightmove for £1 million.

1. Robert Street, Pontypridd

The well worthy winner for most viewed is incredible church conversion – the most humble of the top homes. The characterful Gothic-style building dates back to 1887.

‘Yr Hen Capel is an incredible chapel conversion that oozes style and luxury,’ exclaims Ian Rees, partner at Hoskins Johnson.

With Rightmove’s Miles adding, ‘This property is one of the most magnificent renovated homes I’ve seen in recent years. The beautiful stained-glass windows immediately demand your attention.’

‘It’s clear to see that the owners had bags of imagination when they created this home. It’s oozing with charm, but also has a real sense of fun about it.’ Note the slide form the 1st floor out to the garden!

This property is listed for sale with Hoskins Johnson, on Rightmove with an asking price of an affordable £425,000.

Which would you most like to move to?