If you worry about the safety of your home when you’re away but thought you couldn’t afford to install a security system, think again. Because Ring is set to launch its cheapest security camera yet at just £49.

The company has announced it’s set to launch its first-ever indoor-only camera in Europe early next year. So you can plan your next summer holiday, safe in the knowledge that you’ll be able to go away worry-free.

The new Ring Indoor Cam is a small-but-mighty little marvel that can be mounted just about anywhere in your home and boasts night vision, 1080p HD video, Live View, two-way talk, and motion-activated recording.

It also comes with privacy features that allow you to disable audio and motion recording from the app. So you always know if you’re under surveillance or not, an LED blue indicator light displays when the camera is recording or Live View is initiated.

Coming soon: Ring Indoor Cam, £49.99, Ring

With Live View, you’d be able to immediately contact police if you spotted an intruder in your home, while a recording means you may be able to identify them at a later date.

You’ll also be able to customise how your camera operates, using three different modes: home, disarmed, and away. You can select the away mode when you’re going out, and it will automatically switch on motion detections and Live View, so you can enjoy your dinner knowing your house is secure.

Jamie Siminoff, founder and Chief Inventor of Ring, said: ‘We’re excited to bring customers our most affordable camera yet, and provide even more security options with Ring Indoor Cam.

‘As a team of inventors, we are constantly pushing ourselves to identify innovative, cost effective and easy-to-use security products that make our neighbourhoods safer.’

The company also announced it’s launching an all-new Ring Stick Up Cam in three power options, plug-in (£89), battery (£89), and Solar (£129), which provides security wherever it’s needed most – indoors or outside the home.

Want to make things even easier? With the Ring app, you can link Indoor Cam and Stick Up Cam to compatible smart home devices from Ring for a smarter, more secure home.

Both new cameras work with certain Alexa devices so you can give easy voice commands. Just say, ‘Alexa, show the back garden’ to see Live View, or ‘Alexa, answer the living room’ to begin speaking with whoever is in the home. Easy.

It’s extra peace of mind at an equally stress-free price.