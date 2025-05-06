B&Q’s new wireless lamp is the perfect lookalike for Pooky’s popular Scoon lamp – and it’s only £15!

Just ahead of summer is the perfect time to invest in an outdoor-friendly rechargeable lamp if you haven’t already done so. And B&Q is currently selling an alternative for the much popular Pooky Scoon wireless lamp – for just £15, called the Quelea Rechargeable Integrated LED Table Lamp.

The best wireless lamps are the perfect lighting idea for any space, indoor or outdoor alike. Wherever you need ambient or task lighting without the need for any wires and plugs. They’ve become a major lighting trend over the last couple of years, and given their convenience, it’s easy to see why.

There is a wireless lamp out there for every budget, and while I and many others love the iconic Pooky Scoon design, its £82 price tag is a little harder to swallow. Which is why it’s so great to see an almost lookalike alternative for only £15 from B&Q, which is available in almost as many different colourways as Pooky’s Scoon.

GoodHome Quelea Matt Rechargeable Integrated LED Table Lamp £15 at B&Q Compared to the Pooky, pretty much the only difference is the size and shape of the lampshade which is a little taller than the Scoon lamp. Otherwise, the two rechargeable lamps look pretty much identical. Pooky Scoon Rechargeable Table Lamp £82 at Pooky Pooky's price point is obviously quite a bit higher. But it also comes in a wider and more vibrant variety of shades such as fire engine red and sky blue. And if you're after something more petite, you can opt for the 'wee' version of this lamp, selling for £74.

Why should you invest in the B&Q wireless lamp?

‘Wireless lamps are trending… and it’s not just because they're convenient,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘They're also mood-shifting, style-flexing, and totally unshackled from the tyranny of sockets. Because frankly, we’ve had a light-bulb moment, and we’re over ugly cables that detract from the aesthetic.’

And like many other wireless lamps, the sleek B&Q design is water-resistant so it can be used in the garden or on the balcony, gently illuminating your al fresco living – as much or as little as you like since it comes with a touch-controlled dimmer.

GoodHome Quelea Table Lamp in Matt Red (Image credit: B&Q)

‘Wireless lamps are the answer to al fresco evenings, a soft cocktail-hour glow on your outdoor bar, or a cosy tablescape at a dinner party where extension leads simply aren’t invited. Inside or out, they let you play with light as if it were just another material, like linen or stone. And beyond task lighting, they’re brilliant for adding ambience, theatre, and a quiet luxury vibe,’ Lucy says.

The lamp comes in six different colours – so you can choose the colourway that works best with your interior and/or your garden colour scheme.

Pooky scoon rechargeable table lamp in Topaz (Image credit: Pooky)

Finally, Lucy adds some styling tips for this garden lighting idea. ‘Enhance your al fresco reading nook by placing a warm wireless lamp next to your egg chair, swing seat or rattan armchair. Add a low table and a cosy throw for the perfect summer evening sanctuary.'

'Try placing small wireless lamps in unexpected corners of your garden - hidden in the foliage, tucked behind ornamental grasses, or popped in among an assortment of pot plants - for secret illumination that’ll make your space feel a little bit magical.’

Wireless lamp alternatives

If neither of these take your fancy here are three others that all deserve some attention.

DUSK Waterproof LED Rechargeable Table Light £27.50 at DUSK If you want a little more texture and curves from your wireless lamp then this little number from DUSK with its ribbed curved lampshade should be right up your street. Next Natural Rattan effect Solar Outdoor Table Lamp £25 at Next This Next solar outdoor lamp rocks the same sleek shape as the Pooky and B&Q lamps but brings the added benefit of a chic rattan-effect lampshade. ValueLights Rechargeable Indoor/Outdoor Table Lamp £25 at Matalan Boasting an almost identical design to both the Pooky and B&Q wireless lamps, this lamp is also made with aluminium which has natural rust-resistant properties - perfect for a lamp designed to be used outdoors.

Are you going to be adding a little wireless lamp to your garden? And which colour are you thinking of?