B&Q’s new wireless lamp is the perfect lookalike for Pooky’s popular Scoon lamp – and it’s only £15!
If you like Pooky’s Scoon wireless lamp, you’ll love B&Q’s new lookalike selling for a fifth of the original price
Just ahead of summer is the perfect time to invest in an outdoor-friendly rechargeable lamp if you haven’t already done so. And B&Q is currently selling an alternative for the much popular Pooky Scoon wireless lamp – for just £15, called the Quelea Rechargeable Integrated LED Table Lamp.
The best wireless lamps are the perfect lighting idea for any space, indoor or outdoor alike. Wherever you need ambient or task lighting without the need for any wires and plugs. They’ve become a major lighting trend over the last couple of years, and given their convenience, it’s easy to see why.
There is a wireless lamp out there for every budget, and while I and many others love the iconic Pooky Scoon design, its £82 price tag is a little harder to swallow. Which is why it’s so great to see an almost lookalike alternative for only £15 from B&Q, which is available in almost as many different colourways as Pooky’s Scoon.
Compared to the Pooky, pretty much the only difference is the size and shape of the lampshade which is a little taller than the Scoon lamp. Otherwise, the two rechargeable lamps look pretty much identical.
Pooky's price point is obviously quite a bit higher. But it also comes in a wider and more vibrant variety of shades such as fire engine red and sky blue. And if you're after something more petite, you can opt for the 'wee' version of this lamp, selling for £74.
Why should you invest in the B&Q wireless lamp?
‘Wireless lamps are trending… and it’s not just because they're convenient,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘They're also mood-shifting, style-flexing, and totally unshackled from the tyranny of sockets. Because frankly, we’ve had a light-bulb moment, and we’re over ugly cables that detract from the aesthetic.’
And like many other wireless lamps, the sleek B&Q design is water-resistant so it can be used in the garden or on the balcony, gently illuminating your al fresco living – as much or as little as you like since it comes with a touch-controlled dimmer.
‘Wireless lamps are the answer to al fresco evenings, a soft cocktail-hour glow on your outdoor bar, or a cosy tablescape at a dinner party where extension leads simply aren’t invited. Inside or out, they let you play with light as if it were just another material, like linen or stone. And beyond task lighting, they’re brilliant for adding ambience, theatre, and a quiet luxury vibe,’ Lucy says.
The lamp comes in six different colours – so you can choose the colourway that works best with your interior and/or your garden colour scheme.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Finally, Lucy adds some styling tips for this garden lighting idea. ‘Enhance your al fresco reading nook by placing a warm wireless lamp next to your egg chair, swing seat or rattan armchair. Add a low table and a cosy throw for the perfect summer evening sanctuary.'
'Try placing small wireless lamps in unexpected corners of your garden - hidden in the foliage, tucked behind ornamental grasses, or popped in among an assortment of pot plants - for secret illumination that’ll make your space feel a little bit magical.’
Wireless lamp alternatives
If neither of these take your fancy here are three others that all deserve some attention.
If you want a little more texture and curves from your wireless lamp then this little number from DUSK with its ribbed curved lampshade should be right up your street.
This Next solar outdoor lamp rocks the same sleek shape as the Pooky and B&Q lamps but brings the added benefit of a chic rattan-effect lampshade.
Are you going to be adding a little wireless lamp to your garden? And which colour are you thinking of?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Is IKEA the new Urban Outfitters? I say yes, and these top picks prove it
IKEA is pulling out all the stops with their quirky new range
-
Experts warn of the 5 flooring sounds you shouldn’t ignore — and how you can fix them to prevent costly repairs later down the line
Silence is golden when it comes to your flooring, so any noises need to be addressed ASAP
-
What can you do if a neighbour's tree is blocking your sunlight?
From what rights you have, to how to broach the issue with next door From what rights you have, to how to broach the issue with next door
-
Tom Kerridge says this BBQ staple is ‘a really good little investment’ – and I’ve tracked one down for less than £2
This bargain buy will make all the difference to your barbecuing skills
-
Next just launched the best-looking outdoor table lamp of the summer - the iconic Pooky scoon lamp has competition
I couldn't believe the table lamp was only £25!
-
Is Debenhams the new Lidl? I just spotted 3 egg chairs in the sale that are the same price (and cheaper) than Lidl's new hanging chair
I couldn't believe the prices of these stylish chairs...
-
Louise Thompson's statement outdoor chair is the star of her charming urban garden – you'd never guess it's an affordable high-street buy
The reality TV star shared a snap of her charming garden on Instagram – and this chic chair stood out
-
Debenhams just made me do a double-take with this bargain designer-look outdoor sofa
This is the last place I thought I'd find my dream outdoor sofa
-
Aldi is selling a robot lawn mower for under £200 – it's one of the cheapest on the market
I never thought I'd see 'Aldi' and 'robot mower' in the same sentence...
-
I tried Gozney's new Tread pizza oven – its ultra-thin pizza stone means it heats up seriously fast
The much-awaited portable oven from the brand has arrived. But is it any good? I tested it to find out
-
George Home’s sold-out striped parasol is finally back in stock - but this elegant design is expected to sell out again fast
I can't get enough of its whimsical design, too