We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rust-Oleum paint is a must-have for a DIY fan. Coming in pots and spray cans, it offers hard-wearing, highly pigmented colour that is hard to beat. Now you can reap all these benefits on your inside walls as the brand launches the first Rust-Oleum wall paint.

The new Chalky Finish Wall Paint range promises to provide the quality, colour and durability that Rust-Oleum is famous for. In households, our walls go through a lot of wear and tear. However, the emulsion promises to stand up to scuffs and stains.

The first Rust-Oleum wall paint

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Wall Paint in Belgrave, £36, Very

One of the biggest selling points of the new paint is that not only is it stain resistant, but it also has a higher abrasion resistance than ordinary paints. That means you can clean and scrub your wall without fear of ruining the finish.

When tested, the paint was shown to undergo 10,000 scrubs without affecting the paint finish. That is great news for families, especially if you have kids with mucky hands or a creative streak for drawing on walls.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Wall Paint in Hessian, £36, Very

While the paint might be tough, it hasn’t sacrificed on finish or colour. The water-based paint can be applied directly to most surfaces. Even plaster, brick or concrete, and has virtually no odour.

The paint dried to give a luxurious, modern matt finish to your walls or ceiling. The colour is highly pigmented, offering incredible coverage and depth of colour.

It is currently available in 16 shades, chosen from Rust-Oleum’s best-selling colours. The palette includes a soft off-white called Clotted Cream, perfect for ceilings or bright breezy rooms.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Chalky Wall Paint in Winter Grey, £36, Very

Video Of The Week

If you’re feeling adventurous you can dip your toe in the growing trend for navy walls with the beautifully rich Ink Blue shade. Alternatively, there are four lovely grey variations to choose from if you’re a fan of the new neutral.

You can pick up a tester pot for £4 from Very.co.uk or paintpeople.co.uk. Or pick up a 2.5L pot for £36.

We can’t wait to try in our own homes.