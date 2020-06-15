We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s the paint brand that allows you to paint walls in whichever colour your heart desires, thanks to it’s bespoke colour matching service. Today thanks to the new launch of Valspar furniture paint you can take your love of colour one step further – painting furniture now too.

Perfect for transforming tired furniture, the new Furniture Paint is available in 2.2 million unique colours thanks to its in-store colour matching service. The bespoke colour mixing service is available now in B&Q stores, nationwide.

Better still, with no need for a finishing wax or lacquer, and touch dry in just one hour, the range is perfect for all quick weekend DIY projects.

New Valspar furniture paint

Valspar’s new Furniture Paint is a paint and primer in one, making upcycling a breeze. Suitable for bare and previously painted products, including wooden furniture, melamine, PVC, glass and metal.

From dining tables and bedroom wardrobes, to mirror frames and more, this new range allows customers to showcase their artistic skills on all manner of furniture.

Offering maximum coverage and a stylish matt finish, it’s perfect for making old pieces look as good as new.

New Valspar Furniture Paint is £21 for 750ml, available in B&Q stores nationwide.

‘With the nation continuing to spend more time at home, it’s no surprise households are taking on exciting and previously overlooked DIY projects’ says Jane Ryder, European Marketing Director at Valspar.

‘Our unique colour matching means that people now have access to 2.2 million colours. With our new Furniture Paint, people can get creative and have fun revamping existing furniture, whilst saving on the purse strings.’

‘For us, upcycling doesn’t have to just be about breathing new life into old, tired furniture,’ Jane explains. ’It can also be a great way of adding a stamp of personality onto newer items too’.

Get the perfect colour to match your furniture and more. Whether it’s the colour of your favourite silk scarf or a page torn from your favourite magazine (Ideal Home of course?!) the smart service can colour match it!