However, as Britain prepares to leave the EU on 30th October, housing sales are estimated to increase from 1.19 million in 2019 to 1.3 million transactions in 2022. Which means as sales increase, the housing market is set to get pretty competitive! Therefore, property buyer Good Move has complied a list of top tips to help sell your home in 30 days.

Declutter the space

1. Your entrance space or hallway is the first area of the house a buyer will see, so make sure it’s tidy.

2. Declutter your storage spaces so buyers can see the full area without any mess. It’ll make storage areas look bigger and buyers can visualise where they would put their own possessions.

3. Put away any knick-knacks and things that make the room look cluttered, including toys and magazines.

4. Update your kitchen and make it a key feature – did you know it is worth the most per square foot out of all the rooms in your house?

5. Make the purpose of each room obvious, otherwise it may be hard for potential buyers to imagine what they would use the room for.

Give your home a deep clean

6. Clean your home thoroughly from top to bottom to make sure potential buyers don’t come across any dust or cobwebs.

7. Give potential buyers a good first impression by cleaning windows so that they let in more natural light.

8. Get rid of bathroom limescale to make the room look cleaner.

9. Remove any pet hair and try to make sure cats and dogs are out of the way during viewings, just in case potential buyers are allergic to them.

Finish those DIY jobs

10. Make your walls look smoother by filling in any drill holes. It’ll save the buyer from an extra job when they move in.

11. Paint your house using neutral shades. Bright colours can put buyers off if they think they’d have to repaint rooms themselves once moved in.

12. Don’t forget about your skirting boards. A lick of fresh white paint is always more appealing than an aged off-yellow.

13. Repair any in-built drawers or cupboards so that the buyer won’t be put off by jobs they would potentially have to do if they moved in.

14. Make sure there is no evidence of damp or cracks in the walls and ceilings.

15. Get any dodgy plumbing fixed including dripping taps.

Update your decor

16. Take down family photos each time you have a viewing. This makes it easier for buyers to imagine themselves in the house.

17. Add plenty of mirrors to give the illusion of a bigger, brighter space – especially if your home is small or lacks natural light.

18. If your windows are bare, hang blinds or curtains to make your house look more inviting.

19. Showcase your home’s selling points – highlight all of the areas you’re most proud of.

20. Make sure there aren’t any dark areas in your home by adding lamps or extra lighting.

21. Show off broadband speed, plug sockets and any other in-demand features your house offers.

Stimulate their senses

22. Add plenty of plants around your home as they help to purify the air and improve mood.

23. Introduce positive colours to your rooms such as yellow, which is linked to confidence and enthusiasm.

24. Bake up sweet smelling treats before a viewing to make buyers associate your house with a positive experience and comforting aromas.

25. Keep your house at a warm temperature to ensure buyers aren’t too hot or too cold. This might make them leave quicker and have negative associations.

26. Banish bad smells before a viewing by having a good clean. Try adding some scented candles.

Don’t forget your curb appeal

27. Make your house look inviting from the outside by painting your front door.

28. Make sure your house name or number is visible, so buyers can find and revisit it easily.

29. The front garden is the first thing buyers see of your home, so create a good first impression by mowing the lawn and removing weeds.

And finally…

30. Take your time showing around potential viewers, this way they can explore your home at their own pace in a relaxed atmosphere.

Ross Counsell, director at Good Move says, ‘Selling a house can be a long and frustrating process, but if you use a few of these tips to refresh your home ahead of a viewing, you should have no problem gaining interest that leads to an offer.’

Good luck!