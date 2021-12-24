We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A picturesque cottage in the village from The Holiday has just landed on the market. Located in Shere, Surrey, the snow-blanketed Rosehill cottage is logged in the minds of many as their dream home in the country.

Unfortunately, this is not THE cottage Cameron Diaz’s character Amanda spontaneously jets over to one Christmas. (We hate to tell you this, but the interiors of the cottage were shot in a studio in the States).

But anyway, it is a Grade II listed Georgian home dating from 1742, and it’s in the vicinity of the real Holiday cottage. This idyllic house is a little bigger than Rosehill cottage, spread over three floors with a family bathroom. It was even let out by Savills previously to a couple who saw The Holiday and decided they wanted to move across the world to the English countryside.

Let’s take a look around.

Gallandes Cottage

Centrally located in the village of Shere, Gallandes is a three-bedroom house with a garden. The quaint red brick home is currently on the market for £1,150,000.

Living room

Cosy living room with a woodburning stove? Check. Classic countryside kitchen? Check.

Just 40 minutes from busy London? Of course not, this is real life.

The classic farmhouse living room with a roaring fire looks like the perfect spot to snuggle up after romantic walks in the countryside.

Kitchen

Unlike Rosehill cottage, this place has a seriously impressive kitchen with high ceilings and wooden beams. There’s also a kitchen island, an AGA, obvs, and French doors that back out to the garden.

Outside, the owner of this property can enjoy views of the South Downs with a steaming cup of cocoa. The paved area is ideal for summer barbecues or planting up some cottage garden ideas.

Bedroom

Upstairs, things have been kept calm and neutral in the bedroom with white bedroom ideas, wardrobes and bedding. There’s certainly more storage than Kate Winslet’s character Iris had in her small but cosy bedroom.

The Surrey village where Gallandes is located was also used in Four Weddings and a Funeral and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.