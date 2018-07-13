Fancy living on the square made famous by Sherlock?

Tamara Kelly
By

This stunning house, with a claim to fame, is on the market

The grand Regency townhouse is located at one of the most prestigious addresses in Bristol. The large Georgian square it sits on was used as a location for the BBC’s Sherlock.

Love a celebrity house tour? Inside Tana and Gordon Ramsay’s London home; we swear it’s amazing!

As often with with Sherlock, things are not quite what they seem with this house! From the outside it’s a handsome Regency town house (c.1833), but on the inside it’s a haven of contemporary architecture. Comprising five bedrooms, three living rooms and two bathrooms this house is perfect for family living.

The contemporary kitchen

Regency townhouse

Image credit: Savills

The house has been lovingly restored to provide a wealth of period classic Georgian features, that sit alongside a contemporary two storey glass extension to the rear of the property.

The glass extension is best appreciated from the kitchen, where the light floods the space. Fitted modern pink units help to give this space a thoroughly contemporary feel.

The living rooms

Regency townhouse

Image credit: Savills

The living room boasts many of the period features. Original features include sash windows to the front with working shutters, ceiling cornices, architrave, original open fireplaces and wrought iron balcony.

Regency townhouse

Image credit: Savills

A second living rooms provides further charm with walls lined with books.

Regency townhouse

Image credit: Savills

The dining space on the second floor captures the feeling of bring the outside in, thanks to the impressive glass extension.

The bedroom

Regency townhouse

Image credit: Savills

The bedroom boasts a charming original fireplace to add character.

The bathroom

Regency townhouse

Image credit: Savills

Modern slate tiles give this bathrooms a contemporary vibe.

Regency townhouse

Image credit: Savills

It’s from this balcony uninterrupted views are offered directly across the famous ‘Sherlock’ Georgian square.

The famous Sherlock square

Image credit: Savills

This impressive home is currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £1.35 million

Enjoy a tour of this family home: Take a tour around this light-filled family home in Hampshire

Fancy living in Sherlock square?

Ideal Home loves...

Organised home office | Home office design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Home office design solutions for corners and alcoves
1.jpg | Country Homes & Interiors | housetohome.co.uk

7 beautiful oak-framed extensions
1950s-inspired home office | Home office designs | Retro decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY

How to create a mid-century modern home office
Refresh your living room with spring colour

Easy living room updates you can do in a weekend
Garden art

Garden art ideas for all outdoor spaces
cosy bedroom

Cosy bedroom decorating ideas