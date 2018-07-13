This stunning house, with a claim to fame, is on the market

The grand Regency townhouse is located at one of the most prestigious addresses in Bristol. The large Georgian square it sits on was used as a location for the BBC’s Sherlock.

As often with with Sherlock, things are not quite what they seem with this house! From the outside it’s a handsome Regency town house (c.1833), but on the inside it’s a haven of contemporary architecture. Comprising five bedrooms, three living rooms and two bathrooms this house is perfect for family living.

The contemporary kitchen

The house has been lovingly restored to provide a wealth of period classic Georgian features, that sit alongside a contemporary two storey glass extension to the rear of the property.

The glass extension is best appreciated from the kitchen, where the light floods the space. Fitted modern pink units help to give this space a thoroughly contemporary feel.

The living rooms

The living room boasts many of the period features. Original features include sash windows to the front with working shutters, ceiling cornices, architrave, original open fireplaces and wrought iron balcony.

A second living rooms provides further charm with walls lined with books.

The dining space on the second floor captures the feeling of bring the outside in, thanks to the impressive glass extension.

The bedroom

The bedroom boasts a charming original fireplace to add character.

The bathroom

Video Of The Week Video Of The Week

Modern slate tiles give this bathrooms a contemporary vibe.

It’s from this balcony uninterrupted views are offered directly across the famous ‘Sherlock’ Georgian square.

The famous Sherlock square

This impressive home is currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £1.35 million

Enjoy a tour of this family home: Take a tour around this light-filled family home in Hampshire

Fancy living in Sherlock square?