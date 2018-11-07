Step inside the Shoreditch apartment that’s a lesson in loft living

It's one of the coolest London homes we've seen

Some of us are country cottage people. For others, nothing but a new build will do. And then there are those of us who dream of living in an upscale loft apartment. And if you fall into that last camp, do we have the dream home for you.

Located in London’s Shoreditch – an area for which the word ‘trendy’ is an almost permanent prefix – the £2.75million pad is on the market with Savills.

Living room

Now that’s what we call a sofa. Part of a converted warehouse on Calvin Street, the layout of this two-to-three-bed home has been left largely open plan. And the current owners have taken advantage with some large-scale pieces of furniture.

At the other end of this space is a grand piano – well, why not? Wall-to-wall glass walls reveal the next-door study area. They’re used throughout the apartment to keep things bright and airy.

Study area

Classic French furniture looks surprisingly at home against the industrial backdrop of concrete, glass and painted brick.

Dining area

The apartment boasts several dining spots as you’ll see as we take the tour. However, with Brick Lane and Commercial Street literally just around the corner, you’ve got countless options when it comes to eating out.

Courtyard

Just beyond this is an outdoor entertaining area, where you can enjoy a living wall of greenery. Who’d know that you’re right in the heart of London’s concrete jungle, eh?

Kitchen

This is one of our favourite spaces due to its exposed brickwork and industrial bar stools.And who else wants that ‘Judy Garland as Dorothy’ artwork for their walls?

Bedroom

Tall ceilings make this the ideal environment for an epic four-poster bed. Again, we love the way the owner has mixed in traditional pieces like this and the huge gilded mirror with industrial caged bulbs and a concrete floor, and a Pop Art-themed snuggler. The mix feels dynamic and classy.

This Shoreditch apartment could easily be mistaken for a hot London nightspot. Will it be your perfect party pad in the city?