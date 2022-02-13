We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Once considered a slightly naff moving in present, the houseplant has become a home decor must-have. However, we’ve now reached the point where we’re running out of space to put our leafy friends.

As we all know, you can never have too many houseplants. Ever. One plant lover has just shared her clever house plant idea on Reddit, which might just be the solution to all our plant-hoarding problems.

She has given a budget hanging shower caddy, available at Amazon, a whole new purpose by spray painting it gold and using it to display her favourite pot plants.

Budget houseplant shelf hack using old shower caddy

Reddit user Queenkay recently posted this picture of her pothos plants in a gardening group. She writes: ‘I spray painted an old shower caddy and turned into more shelving for plants!’

Lots of other houseplant lovers commented on her budget houseplant shelf hack to say what a great idea it was. Others shared options for using a shower caddy out in the garden, too.