Skeynes Park could be perfect location to film Downton Abbey

This incredibly impressive Grade-II listed country house feels like Kent equivalent of Downton Abbey

It’s been three years since Downton Abbey last graced our screens. Rumours have been rife ever since of the award-winning period drama being turned into a film. This week it has been confirm the movie will go ahead, with filming starting this summer. And on first look, Skeynes Park could be a worthy location for shooting alternative houses in the film.

Skeynes Park is a striking Grade-II listed mansion dating back from 1840. The eight bedroom house retains exceptional period features including high ceilings, elegant fireplaces, decorative cornice and original sash windows.

This could perhaps be the home of a distant Crawley family relative?

Skeynes Park

Skeynes Park

Image credit: Savills

The property resides in the quaint town of Edenbridge, Kent. With far reaching southerly views, the impressive house is surrounded by equally impressive grounds of around 14.4 acres.

The house has extensive documented historical background, including previous important occupants. One of whom was The Hon. Patrick Bowes-Lyon, who lived in the property in 1901. He was the uncle of the late Queen Mother – who is reputed to have visited Skeynes Park en route to the races at Lingfield. Which makes, because as we all know, she loved a flutter!

Skeynes-Park

Image credit: Savills

A statement chequered tiled floor and high archways help to create a strong visual impact from the moment you step inside.

Skeynes Park

Image credit: Savills

The house boasts a bespoke fitted kitchen. The monochrome scheme along with the skylight help to make this room feel modern.

Skeynes park

Image credit: Savills

Ceiling roses, French doors and an original fireplace exude period charm in the living room. From the swags and tails to ornate drop chandeliers, the furnishings are totally Downton Abbey worthy.

Skeynes Park

Image credit: Savills

As you’d expect as a house of such stature, there’s a dedicated library/office space. With a traditional mahogany desk, this rooms means business.

Skeynes Park

Image credit: Savills

You know a house is grand when you can comfortably fit in a window seat and a chaise lounge in addition to a bed.

The grounds

Skeynes Park

Image credit: Savills

A spot of croquet on the lawn anyone?

Skeynes Park

Image credit: Savills


Skeynes Park

Image credit: Savills

Life off the land, The Good Life style, with this well-established allotment.

This grand property is currently on the market with Savills, for a cool £3.25 million.

We’d best start saving to grab a little slice of the Downton lifestyle.

