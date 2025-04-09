This is the new-but-vintage Le Creuset colour I wish I'd waited to buy my collection in – it's seriously covetable

You can always rely on Le Creuset's releases as a litmus test of trends, and with the brand's newest launch, one thing is certain: the vintage cookware look is here to stay.

The release of the limited edition shade Flamme Dorèe (now available from Le Creuset's website) is a 'reimagining' of the brand's best-ever selling colour Volcanic, but with a new glistening finish to make it seriously shimmer.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've tried my fair share of the best cast iron cookware, and Le Creuset is always the brand to beat.

So while there are at least 4 things I wish I knew before I bought my Le Creuset, I might need to tack on another point: get ready to have colour envy every time there's a new release. Mine's so bad that I wish I'd waited a little longer before I invested in my cast-iron collection.

The new Flamme Dorée range

Le Creuset's iconic Volanic shade is the brand's all-time bestseller, and it has more history behind it than you might think. In fact, the flame orange-red shade (which was inspired by the molten iron used in the casting process) has been the trademark of Le Creuset since the brand's inception.

Now, with the 100th anniversary of the brand's founding in 2025, it's no surprise that Le Creuset have leaned into the Volanic look, which is having a vintage revival.

You see, a few years ago, the brand's newest shades like Rhône and Chambray were all the rage, but recently there's been a huge uptick in popularity of the classic Volanic colour, which is up 60% compared to the last five years on Google Trends.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

As arguably the brand's most timeless shade, I love the glow-up Volcanic has had with this new limited-edition release. Plus, if you're not prepared to go trawling in charity shops and car boot sales for your own orange set, this collection is the easiest way to buy a heirloom piece for your home that'll double as the most used pot in your kitchen.

The shimmer on the pots in this range is created using a third layer of enamel, which is 'enhanced with light-catching minerals'.

Another added feature with this collection (which is more costly than the usual range) is a reimagined knob, which is meant to reflect the three rings on the brand's logo.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Though it's bound to be popular, the release of this shade has been limited to just three select pieces: the round, shallow and oval casserole dishes. Billed as a 'special collectable piece', it couldn't be more different to the pastels that have recently proved so popular for the brand with Sea Salt and Meringue (especially the petal cast iron piece).

As far as colour choices go, it's a bold and timeless release that I imagine won't be sticking around for too long. If you want a piece of Le Creuset history, I'd recommend getting in quickly before it's gone.