This is the new-but-vintage Le Creuset colour I wish I'd waited to buy my collection in – it's seriously covetable
The iconic Volcanic shade just got a serious upgrade
You can always rely on Le Creuset's releases as a litmus test of trends, and with the brand's newest launch, one thing is certain: the vintage cookware look is here to stay.
The release of the limited edition shade Flamme Dorèe (now available from Le Creuset's website) is a 'reimagining' of the brand's best-ever selling colour Volcanic, but with a new glistening finish to make it seriously shimmer.
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've tried my fair share of the best cast iron cookware, and Le Creuset is always the brand to beat.
So while there are at least 4 things I wish I knew before I bought my Le Creuset, I might need to tack on another point: get ready to have colour envy every time there's a new release. Mine's so bad that I wish I'd waited a little longer before I invested in my cast-iron collection.
The new Flamme Dorée range
Versatile
I think this is the most underrated cookware shape out there, as I explained when I got into the best Le Creuset dish shape.
Classic
It simply doesn't get more iconic than this round shape and after owning a pot from Le Creuset in this shape, I can confirm it is worth the hype.
Family-sized
The oval casserole gives you more space for hearty stews, soups and everyday cooking and give you more surface area to show off this shade in your kitchen.
Le Creuset's iconic Volanic shade is the brand's all-time bestseller, and it has more history behind it than you might think. In fact, the flame orange-red shade (which was inspired by the molten iron used in the casting process) has been the trademark of Le Creuset since the brand's inception.
Now, with the 100th anniversary of the brand's founding in 2025, it's no surprise that Le Creuset have leaned into the Volanic look, which is having a vintage revival.
You see, a few years ago, the brand's newest shades like Rhône and Chambray were all the rage, but recently there's been a huge uptick in popularity of the classic Volanic colour, which is up 60% compared to the last five years on Google Trends.
As arguably the brand's most timeless shade, I love the glow-up Volcanic has had with this new limited-edition release. Plus, if you're not prepared to go trawling in charity shops and car boot sales for your own orange set, this collection is the easiest way to buy a heirloom piece for your home that'll double as the most used pot in your kitchen.
The shimmer on the pots in this range is created using a third layer of enamel, which is 'enhanced with light-catching minerals'.
Another added feature with this collection (which is more costly than the usual range) is a reimagined knob, which is meant to reflect the three rings on the brand's logo.
Though it's bound to be popular, the release of this shade has been limited to just three select pieces: the round, shallow and oval casserole dishes. Billed as a 'special collectable piece', it couldn't be more different to the pastels that have recently proved so popular for the brand with Sea Salt and Meringue (especially the petal cast iron piece).
As far as colour choices go, it's a bold and timeless release that I imagine won't be sticking around for too long. If you want a piece of Le Creuset history, I'd recommend getting in quickly before it's gone.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
