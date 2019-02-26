Is doing the dishes your least favourite chore? You’ve laboured enough over the dinner, without having to wash every pot and pan used in the process am I right? would love a dishwasher don’t have the space or budget? You may think there’s no alternative? Think again! This week in Aldi you can pick up a compact and totally affordable countertop dishwasher.

The handy kitchen appliance is available to pre-order now, in stores tomorrow Thursday 28th February.

We we all know, Specialbuys don’t hang around for long! In you’re in the market for a countertop dishwasher be quick – once it’s gone, it’s gone!

Aldi’s countertop dishwasher

For those with a small kitchen, the compact worktop-friendly dishwasher is a hero buy. Measuring a mere 50cm in height, 55cm in width and 40cm in depth it’s the perfcet size to live on a kitchen countertop or table.

By comparison a standard dishwasher measures (on average) 82cm in height, 59cm in width and 55cm in depth.

The problem many face with installing a dishwasher in a small kitchen is the free floor space. Elevating it and not losing the valuable cupboard space are make this a winning design.

Pre-order now: Ambiano Countertop Dishwasher, £154.99, Aldi

The small but mighty Energy efficiency class A + machine has the capacity to cater for approximately 6 place settings. Offering room for dishes up to 10.5 inches in size.

The free-standing countertop model has six different wash programs – Intensive, Normal, Eco, Glass, 90 minute and Quick.

The LED display gadget also features an anti-leak sensor for your convenience. To give customers piece of mind the dishwasher also comes with a 3 year warranty.

This nifty countertop dishwasher is the perfect accessory to introduce to any small kitchen. You’ll wonder what you ever did before owning it!