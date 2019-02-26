Is doing the dishes your least favourite chore? You’ve laboured enough over the dinner, without having to wash every pot and pan used in the process am I right? would love a dishwasher don’t have the space or budget? You may think there’s no alternative? Think again! This week in Aldi you can pick up a compact and totally affordable countertop dishwasher.
The handy kitchen appliance is available to pre-order now, in stores tomorrow Thursday 28th February.
In other Aldi news: Aldi’s new emoji pancake pan will guarantee smiles all round
We we all know, Specialbuys don’t hang around for long! In you’re in the market for a countertop dishwasher be quick – once it’s gone, it’s gone!
Aldi’s countertop dishwasher
For those with a small kitchen, the compact worktop-friendly dishwasher is a hero buy. Measuring a mere 50cm in height, 55cm in width and 40cm in depth it’s the perfcet size to live on a kitchen countertop or table.
By comparison a standard dishwasher measures (on average) 82cm in height, 59cm in width and 55cm in depth.
The problem many face with installing a dishwasher in a small kitchen is the free floor space. Elevating it and not losing the valuable cupboard space are make this a winning design.
Pre-order now: Ambiano Countertop Dishwasher, £154.99, Aldi
The small but mighty Energy efficiency class A + machine has the capacity to cater for approximately 6 place settings. Offering room for dishes up to 10.5 inches in size.
The free-standing countertop model has six different wash programs – Intensive, Normal, Eco, Glass, 90 minute and Quick.
The LED display gadget also features an anti-leak sensor for your convenience. To give customers piece of mind the dishwasher also comes with a 3 year warranty.
Related: Kitchen trends 2019 – stunning and surprising kitchen design trends and ideas for the new year
This nifty countertop dishwasher is the perfect accessory to introduce to any small kitchen. You’ll wonder what you ever did before owning it!