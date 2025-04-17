Have we just had a sneak peek at Ninja's plans for pastel air fryers? These new US-exclusive Crispi colours are giving us hope for the same in the UK

Let's be honest: nothing can ruin a good kitchen colour scheme as easily as a small appliance. When your only options are black or...black, it's easy to see why air fryers and toasters end up routinely shoved under worktops.

That's why, as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've been petitioning for pastel versions of appliances like the best Ninja air fryers for the longest time. The brand is better than most for offering various colour options (it's one of the things I wish I knew before I invested in my Ninja air fryer) but pastel shades have still never appeared.

Until now. Released exclusively in the US (I know, I'm sad too), the spring collection features pretty Pink, Periwinkle and Mint. This is a look at the new envy-worthy shades and my favourite pastel-coloured UK alternatives that you can shop instead.

(Image credit: Ninja)

It's the Ninja Crispi specifically which has recieved this pastel makeover (via the Ninja US website). It's by far my favourite air fryer of the year (as covered in my Ninja Crispi review).

Portable, powerful, and PFA-free, the Cripsi is also complete with glass food containers that you can slot straight into your fridge with your leftovers. So it's easy to see why the pastel colours really complete the appeal with this one.

In total, it takes the colour options in the US up to six for the Crispi, while in the UK you can only pick it up in Blue, Sage Green or Stone (£179.99 from Ninja Kitchen UK) with the latter being my personal favourite.

The Ninja Crispi in pink! (Only available in the US). (Image credit: Ninja US)

As the Ninja Crispi is only really an air frying lid, it's not the all-over pastel makeover we've been praying for just yet. But we're seriously hoping this is a sign of more pastel things to come this side of the pond, too!

If you love the look of these pink and periwinkles and don't want to wait, these are my favourite pastel air fryers that you can snap up right now.

How do you feel about coloured air fryers? Are you more prone to stashing yours away anyway? Let me know in the comments!