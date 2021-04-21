We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celebrating Earth Day this year? You can help save the environment a sip at a time with help from the SodaStream Spirit. This sparkling water machine has had a fancy makeover for Earth Day – which is on the 22nd of April, AKA tomorrow – and it’s now lovely and green… as well as on sale. Yes, the SodaStream Spirit is only £49.99 and this price includes a carbonating cylinder which can make 60L of liquid, as well as a one-litre bottle for making your drinks. And, of course, this includes free shipping. Owning one of these in your kitchen – or wherever else for that matter – can save thousands of single-use plastic bottles from our planet over 4 years, according to SodaStream’s research. Impressive stuff.

Why buy a SodaStream? Gone are the days of the SodaStream being seen as an old fashioned buy – this sparkling water maker is not just convenient but also easy to use and it’s stylish. In fact, we have one displayed on our kitchen counter and we love it. We get plenty of use out of our SodaStream Spirit – whether for making plain sparkling water from ordinary water, for sparkling water to add to our Aperol Spritz or along with SodaStream flavours. Use these flavours to make your own cola, fizzy orange, creme soda and more.

Related: the best juicers to buy in 2021 – centrifugal and cold press juicers for your five-a-day

If you’ve been considering adding a SodaStream machine to your kitchen for a good while now, then this is the time to do so. Especially if you want one in a fancy colour, to make a statement on your worktop. You can even use a SodaStream in your home office atop your desk, or you can take it into the garden since it’s cordless. Not a fan of the earthy green colour? All SodaStream Spirits are on sale this Earth Day since it’s an eco-friendly purchase – choose from black, red, grey, blue and white. Keep scrolling for this bargain and don’t miss your chance to score one of these machines for a very reasonable price.

SodaStream Spirit deal

Buy now: SodaStream Sprit, £49.99, SodaStream

Yes, the SodaStream Spirit has a lovely £50 off for Earth Day, and what better way to celebrate saving the planet than by buying something to reduce your single-use plastic waste? Not just that, but let’s remember that owning this machine will rid the need to buy sparkling water, saving you money in the long run. This machine comes with a 30-day trial so that if you don’t get on with it, you can return it and get your money back. It also comes with a two-year warranty.

With a small footprint, this machine can be hidden away or placed on display on your kitchen worktop. It would also fit nicely in a corner of a kitchen. All you need to be able to reach is the bottle and the button on top. Once you’ve popped in the canister, simply fill your bottle with water, place it into the machine and press the button to add fizz. You can even control the amount of fizz you add to your water, too. Perfect for those with kids – and the kids can use it it’s that simple.

What else to know? The SodaStream Spirit is a bestselling product, and for good reason. It’s also cordless and it comes with a BPA-free bottle that you can use over and over again. The fact that an estimated 78 billion single-use plastic bottles will be eliminated by 2025, thanks to SodaStream, is reason enough to buy one of these machines. And, it shows how the smallest of changes can make the biggest difference. What are you waiting for?

Buy now: SodaStream Sprit, £49.99, SodaStream

Will you be adding a SodaStream Spirit to your (soon-to-be) eco-friendly kitchen? We certainly hope so, especially while prices are this cheap.