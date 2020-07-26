We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After much deliberation, you’ve finally settled on the perfect sofa, but now you want the rest of the living room to meet the standards of your new, plush perch. Instead of spending hours trawling for the right accessories and occasional furniture, Sofology have come up with a shortcut to a living room overhaul.

The Accents range has been launched to take the hard work out of creating a ‘put together’ scheme.

Mix and match to create a whole new look from statement pieces like coffee tables and sideboards, down to some final flourishes such as cushions, rugs, mirrors and lighting.

New Sofology Accents range

‘This is really exciting for Sofology,’ says Sally Hopson, CEO of Sofology. ‘Redefining our whole offering of occasionals and accessories felt like the next step, with hundreds of customers claiming they’d love the hassle to be taken out of shopping.’

‘Our furniture and accessory pieces will offer customers a considered, complete look for their room, with the same quality and craftsmanship they have come to expect from our sofas.’

Rather than overwhelming choice, the edited collection includes a capsule collection of timeless pieces, whether you love an industrial chic space or you’re into modern opulence.

Pair the retro tan Fellini sofa with sleek industrial Buckland range and graphic black textiles for contemporary, loft living vibes.

Tap into some power glam by teaming the studded, chenille Midas sofa with lacquered gloss furniture, high shine chrome lighting and shimmering Greek key rug.

Give a modern archive scheme a gleaming upgrade by choosing cushions with distressed, gold highlights and the rich wood-topped Lucy table.

Will you find your perfect sofa partners?