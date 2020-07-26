Trending:

The Sofology Accents range takes the hard work out of putting a look together

Check out Sofology's new capsule accessories range
    • After much deliberation, you’ve finally settled on the perfect sofa, but now you want the rest of the living room to meet the standards of your new, plush perch. Instead of spending hours trawling for the right accessories and occasional furniture, Sofology have come up with a shortcut to a living room overhaul.

    The Accents range has been launched to take the hard work out of creating a ‘put together’ scheme.

    Mix and match to create a whole new look from statement pieces like coffee tables and sideboards, down to some final flourishes such as cushions, rugs, mirrors and lighting.

    New Sofology Accents range

    Haywood side table, £249; Lulu floor lamp, £399; Aroma rug, £259, all Sofology

    ‘This is really exciting for Sofology,’ says Sally Hopson, CEO of Sofology. ‘Redefining our whole offering of occasionals and accessories felt like the next step, with hundreds of customers claiming they’d love the hassle to be taken out of shopping.’

    ‘Our furniture and accessory pieces will offer customers a considered, complete look for their room, with the same quality and craftsmanship they have come to expect from our sofas.’

    Rather than overwhelming choice, the edited collection includes a capsule collection of timeless pieces, whether you love an industrial chic space or you’re into modern opulence.

    Accents by Sofology – Buckland Ladder, £299; Buckland Coffee Table £199; Buckland Side Table, £139, Marino Floor Lamp, £199; Marino Table Lamp, £129; Dixon Rug £349; Bellini Scatter Cushion in Ochre, £30; Bowie Bolster Cushion, £30; Fellini 3 Seat sofa in Alaska Brittany, £699, Sofology

    Pair the retro tan Fellini sofa with sleek industrial Buckland range and graphic black textiles for contemporary, loft living vibes.

    Accents by Sofology – Lowa End Table £229; Lowa Sideboard, £499; Lowa Coffee Table, £349; Column Floor Lamp, £179; Column Table Lamp, £179; Kingsley Rug, £399; Geo Throw, £49; Bellini Scatter Cushion in Silver, £30; Isabella Scatter Cushion, £30; Midas 2 Seater Corner 2 Seater in Grey Mix, £1,999; Sofology

    Tap into some power glam by teaming the studded, chenille Midas sofa with lacquered gloss furniture, high shine chrome lighting and shimmering Greek key rug.

    Accents by Sofology – Lucy Coffee Table, £349; Lucy Side Table, £19; Carrie Floor Lamp, £169; Carrie Table Lamp, £129; Cecilia Rug, £189; Bellini Scatter Cushion in Navy, £30; Moonstruck Scatter Cushion, £30; Moonstruck Scatter Cushion in Gold, £30; Laurence 3 Seat in Metz Cognac, £1,699; Sofology

    Give a modern archive scheme a gleaming upgrade by choosing cushions with distressed, gold highlights and the rich wood-topped Lucy table.

    Will you find your perfect sofa partners?

