When it comes to interior transformations, things don’t get much better than this. Yep the Spice Bus featured in the cult movie Spice World has been given an amazing interior makeover with the help of one of the girl bands’ biggest groupies and top designers and converted it into an Airbnb rental.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The Spice World Reunion Tour is currently underway and Ginger Spice, Sporty Spice, Baby Spice and Scary Spice are delighting their ardent fans at arenas across the country.

To mark the occasion mega-fan Suzanne Godley has listed the bus on Airbnb, to coincide with the end dates of the Spice Girl’s amazing comeback tour.

Stationed at Wembley Park on June 14 and 15, 2019, the 1-bed, 1-bath property (this is actually external to the bus) — which sleeps 3 — will be available to rent out for an overnight stay on those dates for just £99 a night, with bookings already open.

On the renovation, Suzanne said: ‘I’m a huge fan of the band and have tried to include as many little touches as possible inspired by the girls and their music, to make the inside just as iconic as the outside!’

Spice Bus Airbnb

It looks like the above dates have already been snapped up, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy taking a nosy around.

Exterior

The exterior of the bus with it’s bold Union Jack design remains exactly how it was from the cult Spice World Movie (1997). We say if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Bedroom

Located on the top floor of the bus, this surprisingly spacious bedroom features a double bed complemented by single day bed which provides space for an extra guest/third wheel — sorry we couldn’t resist. We love the unashamed mix of disco balls, potted plants and ethnic prints — and that zebra rug will definitely be a talking point.

Living Room

Three Union Jack cinema-style chairs take pride of place in this small, but perfectly formed living room, and we love the ‘girl power’ wall mounted light. The bus doesn’t have Wi-Fi so when you’re not watching the box, you can have a meal and a chat in the raised dining area.

Staircase

Video Of The Week

We can’t think of a more stylish way to move between the lower and upper floors than via this eye-catching staircase. The statement round mirror is an on-trend touch too.

The details

It’s often the smallest interior details that are actually the real successes in any home makeover. And displaying faux florals in a mannequin-style hand certainly fits into this category.

The Spice Bus is listed on Airbnb for £99 a night.

Would you spend the night here?