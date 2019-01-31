Airbnb’s most liked homes on Instagram revealed – and we want to visit all of them!

Well-earned break. Here. We. Come!

We’ve all got an stunning Airbnb property or two on our bucket-list. From cosy cottages in the country to expansive homes along the Mediterranean coast-line — if it’s got an Instagram-worthy view and the kind of glossy interiors we can only dream of recreating in our own homes, we want to be transported there immediately.

Now the leading portal for short-term rental homes has unveiled the ten images of homes that have clocked up the most likes on its Instagram account, and each one is as stunning as the next.

Warning — these pictures may make you drool!

Airbnb’s most liked homes on Instagram

1. LUC 22 Boutique Alpine Retreat in Queenstown, New Zealand

Topping the list with 110,000 likes is this luxe bathroom with a striking panoramic view over Lake Wakatipu — a scenic inland lake on New Zealand’s South Island. We’d fill that bath caddy with champers and chocolate and have those most relaxed night in ever.

2. ‘Lazzarella Room in Old Mill’ on the Amalfi Coast, Ravello, Italy

Taken from the the dining room of an old mill turned Home in the pretty resort town of Ravello in Italy, this image amassed 90,000 likes. The property is just a stone’s throw away from the breathtaking Amalfi Coast, but we’d definitely put a road trip there on hold until we’d spent at least one morning watching the sun come up over that forested valley.

3. ‘Willow Treehouse’ in Willow, New York State, USA

Peace, pine cladding and a perfect picture from inside this striking treehouse near Woodstock in New York state = an impressive 70,000 likes. If its rustic simplicity meets mod cons you’re after — then you won’t do much better.

4. ‘Joshua Tree Campover Cabin’ in Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA

This image from the 1950s renovated Airbnb Plus cabin was liked more than 65,000 times. Set in over 22 acres and with an uninterrupted desert views greeting guests each morning, its an ideal spot to truly get away from it all.

5. ‘Beautiful Riad’ in Marrakech, Morocco

We can just imagine taking a dip here after snapping up traditional wares in the Marrakech’s Medina. And it seems we’re not alone in this vision, as this wanderlust-inducing picture has been liked just under 60,000 times. 6. The Boat House in New South Wales, Australia

Only accessible by boat, this gorgeous home on the Hawkesbury River — located north of central Sydney — has the off-the-beaten track quality that many seasoned travellers crave. This sun-drenched shot has clocked up over 55,000 likes, and it’s not hard to see why.

7. Vintage Design and Contemporary Art in Trastevere, Italy

Located in one of Rome’s most architecturally colourful and foodie-centric neighbourhoods, this Airbnb Plus Home is every Instagrammers dream. This balcony shot has earned more than 50,000 likes from users who no doubt want their own slice of La Dolce Vita.

8. ‘Incredible Apartment & Views! Pool!’ in Perledo, Lake Como, Italy

Italy is the travel gift that keeps on giving and this amazing shot from high above the village of Varenna looking Lake Como has garnered almost 50,000 likes. Lake Como is a favourite with a bevvy of Hollywood stars including George Clooney, so we think this bijou balcony is the perfect spot to do a spot of A-lister watching too.

When you’re tired of the Amalfi Coast, you’re tired of life. Ok, so we may have made that saying up, but the fact that this shot from the terrace of a cliffside home has clocked up over 49,000 likes does pay testament to this region of Italy’s enduring popularity.

10. ‘The Triangle Siargao’ in General Luna, Siargao Island, Philippines

A-framed cabins proved a huge hit with Airbnb’s Instagram followers in 2017, and it looks like there was no sign of this trend abating in 2018. This picture from the tear-drop shaped Siagoro island in the Philippine Sea earned over 45,000 likes and has paradise written all over it.

