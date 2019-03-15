What do you think of when you think of canal boat interiors? Dark and dingy? Unattractive built-in plywood furniture? Dated teak clad walls? Well think again. Matrix Island dispels all misconceptions and proves that life on the water can be beyond super stylish.

The 1930s steel barge has been converted to the highest standards, offering contemporary design with a modern twist. The stunning houseboat can be found in London’s prestigious St Katherine Docks Marina.

The five bed residence is currently on the market with agents Dexters, with a guide price of £3.5million.

If you hadn’t seen the exterior first, you’d never guess this was a houseboat.

The houseboat

Matrix Island offers 5,000 square feet of elegant living space, located in London close to iconic Tower Bridge.

The kitchen

The high-spec kitchen is fully equipped for modern living. A generous island houses four plush bar stools, highlighting that space is not an issue for this stylish houseboat

The living room

Wow! That’s the first thing we said. This living room would be impressive in a modern barn conversion, let along a property on the water.

A suspended log burner provides a breath-taking central point of interest. The decor is kept seamlessly white throughout, with monochrome accents.

The open-plan living space

The open-plan kitchen/dining/living is housed on the upper deck. With windows all round this area is beautifully light and airy.

In juxtaposition to the all white furniture of the main living areas the dining table is a more characterful aged wooden design. With nine comfortable dining chairs this space was made for entertaining.

The bedroom

Sublime in all white this master bedroom is a beautifully calming space. We love the use of characterful steps as side tables. All five bedrooms located on the lower deck at sea level, offer views across the water.

The roof

The boat even boasts a sun terrace, compete with a winter garden enclosure.

Living on the water has never felt more appealing.