With Halloween nearly here, Brits with ‘spooky house syndrome’ admit their own home gives them the creeps. A study of 2,000 Brits from property maintenance firm Aspects finds 64 per cent of people feel ‘unsettled’ in their homes.

They blame strange knocking and tapping sounds, cold spots, unexplained draughts and even rooms with a ‘spooky’ aura. Unpredictable electrics and unusual smells are also a cause for concern for the UK’s spooked-out residents.

Our most unsettling household issues

One in five (19 per cent) of the survey say their home has unexplained ‘cold spots’. This is a room that’s noticeably colder than the rest of the home.

Tapping, banging and dripping sounds also freak people out. Some people even confess that parts of their home had a “weird aura”. And even one-in-ten say unpredictable electrics put them on edge. You’d think that attics and basements are likely places for unsettling vibes. But it’s actually bathrooms that are giving most people the creeps.

Which city has the most sufferers of spooky house syndrome?

Leeds has the creepiest homes in the UK, as 75 per cent of residents say their home has them feeling on edge. This is followed closely by Belfast (73 per cent), Glasgow (72 per cent) and Cardiff (71 per cent).

The research finds that different parts of the home have different issues for their residents. The loft is the area most likely to give off a strange aura. However, bathrooms are the most common site of unexplained smells and cold spots. Bedrooms are most commonly associated with knocking and tapping sounds. Kitchens are most commonly associated with unpredictable electrics.

The truth behind spooky house syndrome

Things may not be as bad as they seem for the UK’s unsettled homeowners and tenants. Nick Bizley, director of operations at Aspect, says even the most unsettling problem normally has a relatively simple explanation.

Video Of The Week

‘It’s certainly that time of year when our homes start to cause us problems,’ says Nick. ‘Electrics like lighting and electric heating are being used more. People are also starting to use their central heating after several months of no use. So there’s more demand on the home’s appliances and systems.

‘And when you add the unsettling tapping, knocking and creaking sounds, it’s no wonder a lot of people are complaining of ‘spooky’ phenomena.’