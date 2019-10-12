‘Creep it real’ this year with a little help from the latest Lidl Halloween buys. The supermarket is selling a range of bewitching decorations, costumes and even bedding to get shoppers in the festive spirit.

The fiendishly good new range is available in stores now, with further items available from Sunday 13th October.

Lidl Halloween lights

To dress your haunted house in style there’s a whole host of fun seasonal decorations. Including the LED Halloween lantern above, complete with flickering effect and glass panels for £5.99.

Additionally there’s a Self-Inflating LED Halloween Figure for £19.99. Suitable for use both indoors and outside, the figure is ideal for greeting unsuspecting trick-or-treaters.

Other decorations include these Halloween String Lights, for £3.99, to set the scene and create a chilling atmosphere.

Lidl Halloween bedding

Kids’s will delight at the sight of Lidl’s spooktacularly frightful bedding! Made from 100 per cent cotton, the spooky bed linen not only provides bedtime fun for the little ones, it’s also kind to their delicate skin.

Available in three different designs, there’s a ghoulish set for all little monsters. The kids’ bedlinen sets are £8.99 each.

The range also sports bewitching glow-in-the-dark kids pyjamas. Available in six spook-tastic designs, for just £4.99 each.

Lidl Halloween spider-dog costume

To add a scary element to walkies, Lidl’s range of dog’s Halloween costumes are just the thing. With a choice of Bat, Spider or Skeleton designs, the lightweight costumes are a fun to involve beloved pooches. The dog costumes are available in sizes XS-L.

With regards to dressing your pet, you know your own pet the best, but be mindful. Don’t restrict their natural behaviour, such as ear and tail movement.

What the RSCPA says: ‘We understand that many owners are well-meaning in their intentions and may be dressing up their pet as part of their celebrations but some pets can find being in a costume frightening.’

‘The signals which dogs use to tell us how they are feeling can be subtle and covering up their tail and ears for example when wearing a costume makes it even more difficult for dogs to communicate with us and other dogs.’

All this and more is available in stores from now, with some ranges available from Sunday 13th October. As alway with Lidl the items are only available while stocks last. Be quick to creep down to your nearest store, to avoid disappointment.