Green is the shade to be seen on kitchen cabinets for 2020. And mixed colour schemes are all the rage too, making this two-tone kitchen makeover a real winner!

And who says you have to rip out your old kitchen to keep up with the trends?

Take inspiration from one savvy mum who proves you can totally revamp the space, for as little as £100. On-trend and on budget.

Jo Honey, 43, from Northumberland, says ‘We recently had a house extension, when it was completed we couldn’t afford a new kitchen.’

So Jo did the new best thing, DIY…

Jo’s kitchen before

It’s not the worst kitchen by any means, but it’s not the on-trend green kitchen Jo dreamed of.

‘I didn’t want to go all green as the kitchen is quite dark to begin with. Plus we added a kitchen island that we bought from IKEA and the bottom of that was cream.’

‘We decided on the bottom half green and the top bit cream to interlink all the colours together without it being too overwhelming.’

Jo tells money-saving community Latest Deals ‘I got the idea of decorating my kitchen with two colours from watching TV makeover programmes.’

To learn how to undertake the makeover herself, Jo watched YouTube videos and sought advice online.

She sought simple and inexpensive materials, such as self-adhesive plastic and spray paint. Transforming the neutral space into a deliciously on-trend one…

Jo’s kitchen after

‘We used DC Fix Fablon in concrete grey from eBay (£35 for seven metres) for the worktops and use stainless steel chopping boards to protect the surface.’

‘I used V33 paint for the green cabinets and V33 cream paint for the top cabinets.’ The gold handles, sourced from eBay, help to complete the look.

‘We used wallpaper over the tiles which actually is really durable and gives a good finish.’

‘The kitchen table was mahogany and was painted with grey furniture paint, and I bought chair covers from Amazon.’

Speaking of the newly painted two-tone kitchen Jo says, ‘I absolutely love the kitchen now! I haven’t seen anyone else with the same kind of look so I think it’s unique.’

‘Eventually we might splash out on a new kitchen, but so far I am pretty happy with the look of it and it saved thousands of pounds. It cost around £100 to complete the look!’

Money well spent to get the kitchen she so desired.

Jo is feeling proud of her DIY prowess, feeling inspired to tackle the rest of her home now.

Think you have to spend thousands to transform your kitchen, think again!