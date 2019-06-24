St Paul’s Cottage in Buckinghamshire is a 3-bedroom home just across the road from the Prime Minister’s country retreat Chequers. It is nestled atop a hill in the Ellesborough Conservation area, with every window offering stunning views across the Vales of Aylesbury.

However, it isn’t just the views that make this 17th century property stand out. The picturesque home has combined modern design with many of the original features, including the fireplace and exposed beams.

Why don’t we take a look inside?

Exterior

The cottage is set back from the road, enclosed in glorious landscaped gardens. All the doors and windows have been picked out in pale green allowing it to blend with the garden. The house is accessed via a quaint entrance porch round the back.

Open plan living area

This open plan living room manages to feel both modern and cosy. The original inglenook fireplace with wood top burner is the centre piece of this space, along with the exposed beams showcasing the cottages history. This country home is anything but dull, with shots of deep purple, cobalt blue and lime green running throughout the room.

Kitchen

This kitchen is both stylish and functional, two things we love about it. A large four-oven Aga with warming plate means you won’t have to worry about a chilly home in winter. We’re big fans of the unique handmade lava stone butler sink picked out in blue, and the marble worktops.

Dining Room

Leading of from the kitchen is a small, but sophisticated dining space. We can just imagine throwing a dinner party here in late spring, throwing the French doors open as the weather starts to heat up. Can we also point out the different shades of grey and green picked out on each chair, giving this dining table a little something extra.

Bedroom

The owners have used the space well in this bedroom, sneaking in set of shelves and floating bedside table to make the most of the alcoves in this unusually shaped room. The lime green mirror is also a nice touch to add a bit of zest to the interior.

Bathroom

This bathroom reminds us of a stable in the best possible way. The panelled door is a lovely nod to the original country home, while the flash gold mirror adds a serious dose of glamour that works surprisingly well. We’d be happy to while away a few hours in this tub.

Garden

As we said earlier the gardens really are the highlight of this property. The landscaped stone wall and terrace garden, leads towards the rest of this stunning garden full of luscious blue, white and pink plants and a couple of yew trees. Hidden amongst the plants there is even hidden an outdoor office and rotating summer house.

St Paul Cottage is on the market with Knight Frank for an asking price of £975,000

Can you imagine spending an evening sipping Pimms in this garden?