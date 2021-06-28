We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all love our homes, but if you fancy getting away for a few nights then this Hobbit house staycation is a must. Set in an idyllic hamlet near Llanidloes in Wales, Hobbits Hollow is a luxury roundhouse that sits on a four-acre smallholding, complete with chickens, a pond, wildlife galore and stunning views over rolling hills.

The best part about it though? It’s been themed around The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien and we can totally see Bilbo Baggins hanging out in this place. Let’s show you what we mean…

Why stay at Hobbits Hollow?

It’s a hidden gem!

From the outside, this unusual turf-covered roundhouse is almost hidden away among the wildflowers in the meadow. Isn’t it quirky? Imagine throwing back those doors and listening to the sound of the birds in complete peace.

Hobbits Hollow also overlooks the River Severn, so not only can you hear the babbling water from your door, but you can also enjoy a bit of fishing – or maybe you’d prefer a stroll around the grounds or orchard before heading back to your secluded hideaway?

Inside is a magical retreat

Step indoors and you’ll find a cosy open-plan space with your living area, kitchen and bedroom in one. Aside from the curved shape of the roundhouse, other novel features are the hand-crafted detailing and mural on the walls, the bespoke kitchen worktop and wood panelling on the back wall that really gives this little retreat a special touch.

You’ll sleep easy

It may not be large, but the bed is still a king – no hobbit sizes for you here! We love the curvy wood headboard, which echoes the shape of the Hollow. As if it’s not cosy enough, there’s underfloor heating too, so you can keep toasty warm even in the colder months.

This kitchen is totally quirky

It’s said that hobbits enjoy baking, and this bespoke kitchen area would be the perfect spot to treat yourself to some cake. Creatively designed with a two-ring electric hob, microwave oven and fridge, we can imagine sitting at the breakfast bar, sampling eggs from the local chickens or home-grown vegetables, along with some freshly-brewed tea.

Alternatively, you could dine outdoors and make the most of the charcoal barbecue, fire pit and outdoor furniture.

The bathroom is a one-off

Compact, but practical, the bathroom features a shower, basin area and eco WC. It’s amazing how much has been packed into this roundhouse, yet nothing feels cramped or squashed – and we love that metallic bowl-shaped basin.

Enjoy some hobbit time

After a day out, why not enjoy a Lord of the Rings-themed game of chess from one of the comfy Chesterfield armchairs?

Video Of The Week

There’s lots to do nearby, too, with cafes, pubs, restaurants, shops and galleries all within easy reach. Explore the countryside from one of the many footpaths and cycle routes, or take a trip to Rhayader and the Elan Valley, visit Clywedog Reservoir and the Red Kites Feeding Station or head 20 miles west to coastal Aberystwyth and Borth.

Interested? Find out more about how you can book a stay at Hobbits Hollow here.

Do you fancy indulging your inner Lord of The Rings super fan?