If camping is one of the few ways you are going to be able to take a holiday this year, why not up the luxe factor and try out one of these chic glamping sites.

If you’re looking to get away we’ve rounded up some of the most Instagrammable camping sites to provide a little staycation inspiration. Kitted out with home comforts, and some luxury extras – did someone say hot tub? Will you be tempted to holiday on the wild side?

Most Instagrammable glamping sites in the UK

Alexander House Glamping

Perthshire, Scotland

This is just one of two luxury yurts and a cosy cabin located on the Alexander House estate in the heart of Scotland. Each yurt includes a private bathroom, complete with a roll-top bathtub.

If you want to take things outside, you can lounge in one of the woodfired hot tubs. While enjoying views of Perthshire’s Ochil Hills.

Kingfisher Houseboat, Dragonfly camping

Pembrokeshire

This is camping, but not as you know it. Hop aboard a luxury floating cabin, bobbing on the end of a small lake on a Pembrokeshire dairy farm.

Every inch of this cabin is finished in beautiful exposed wood panels. You might find you take a few style ideas back home. Especially after seeing the kitchen.

Lakeside Eco-Lodge at Trecombe Lakes

Falmouth, Cornwall

This lakeside lodge was designed by award-winning architects EcoSpace. Hidden away in the woodlands near Falmouth, enjoy a BBQ or Swedish hot bath on the deck. Or simply spend your time marvelling at the simple scandi decor.

Canvas & Campfires

Ceredigion, Wales

The tents are fully decked out with alfresco dining area and comfy beds. However, what sets this glamping site apart is its accessibility.

Every tent has been designed with wheelchair accessibility in mind from top to bottom. From sliding tent doors to spacious wet-room showers.

Lusty Glaze Beach

Newquay, Cornwall

When it comes to luxury, this glamping site has your local seaside hotel beaten hands down. Drift off to sleep to the sound of lapping waves in a bell tent pitched on this private beach on the North Cornwall coast.

As soon as you arrive you will be greeted with a glass of bubbly. We can’t think of a better way to start a holiday.

The Red Kite Conker

Powys, Wales

This futuristic holiday home is a world first. The Red Kite Conker is a spherical pod made out of aluminium and recycled plastic, clad in copper.

Indian Summer Tipi’s

Norwich, Norfolk

It wouldn’t be a glamping round-up without a tipi. Indian Summer Tipis is a relaxed glamping site. Each tipi comes with a fire pit, outdoor seating and a campfire cooking area.

It is the perfect place to get away for a relaxing evening with your friends.

If you are tempted by a glamping trip but aren’t able to get away why not set up your glamping-site in your garden?

Will you be adding one of these campsites to your Instagram grid this summer?