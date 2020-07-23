We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Big is not always best when it comes to our homes as this small, narrow house proves! The East Dulwich property is a converted former workshop, that at a mere 8.1 feet wide is just shy of the width of a London bus.

Despite its compact size the stunning house comprises two bedrooms, a beautiful kitchen, a sitting room and a small courtyard garden.

Exterior

The exterior doesn’t feel like that much of a move on from the former workshop, but don’t be fooled – a chic home lies behind those garage-like doors.

Living room

This quirky house opens immediately into a beautiful open-plan living room and kitchen area. This layout makes the space ideal for entertaining. The living room portion of the room is small but mighty. Sizeable enough to fit in all the essentials of a sofa, armchair and TV unit.

Kitchen

The kitchen is a contemporary space finished with stylish white marble. Using a bright colour scheme helps to make the room appear larger than it is. The on-trend kitchen leads through beautiful Crittall doors to the secluded south facing rear garden.

Bedrooms

Despite the compact size of the bedroom spaces, both feature French doors to open out further to the outside. The white bedroom schemes help to make the box rooms feel more spacious – as white paint is brilliant for reflecting light to create an airy, bright space.

the second bedroom offers just enough space for a double bed and not much more. For a small bedroom we’d be savvy with wall-mounted bedside tables and storage to make the most of the square footage.

Garden

The small courtyard garden features high border fences to ensure maximum privacy from overlooking houses. The alternative wooden flooring has more of an indoor aesthetic, a more stylish conscious take on garden decking.

This perfectly petite house is currently on the market with agents Knight Frank, with a guide price of £700,000.

In London, that’s a small price to pay for a home – even one as compact as this one.