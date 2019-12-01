St Francis House is a beautiful village house, believed to be late Georgian/early Victorian period. The Six-bed house resides in the riverside village of Hemingford Grey in Cambridgeshire.

The extensive accommodation’s laid out over two floors. Each of those floors comprising of spacious rooms with tall ceilings and plentiful windows, to flood each with natural light.

To accentuate the light aspect the house is decorated with a heavenly neutral decor.

Exterior

The picture-perfect house features white painted brick elevations under a traditional slated roof.

The current owners, since 2010, have carried out extensive renovations and refurbishments. All to the highest standard and with ‘great style and flair’ say agents Savills.

Kitchen

This is quite possibly one of the most lush kitchens ever made. The ultra soft pink gives just enough character to the bespoke cabinetry with brass handles. The delicious pink hue is paired with subtle grey marble worktops and punchy gold light fittings.

The reclaimed mahogany parquet flooring helps to add depth and warmth to the scheme.

Open-plan area

The reclaimed mahogany parquet flooring is all this open-plan space needs as decoration. Although the high-design choice of furniture does aid in making the space all the more fashionably stylish.

A wall of sliding windows allows the space to be opened out to the wall-garden beyond.

Living room

The parquet flooring of dreams anchors the all-neutral colourway scheme in this living room. The slubby linen sofas are beautifully imperfect, to give the rooms a sense of effortless chic.

Bedroom

A serene all-white and off-cream colour palette creates the ideal space for slumber.

Bathroom

The bathroom is a vision in marble. With the same generous marble tiles on the floor encasing the bathroom. The look is totally streamlined and stylish.

This absolutely incredible house is currently on the market with Savills, with an asking price of £2.25million.

Never ever have I wanted to live in a house more than this one. Do you feel the same?