Picking new blinds with children and pets to consider is never an easy task. Dangling cords are a hazardous no-no, but you want something a little more inspiring than the selection of grey and beige that most cordless blinds come in.

Fortunately, the clever people at Swish have come to the rescue with their new range of cordless blinds. They’ve designed these easy-to-use blinds, without compromising on style. Available as roller blinds, insulating cellular blinds and aluminium venetian blinds, each style is available in a number of shades to add a pop of colour to any room.

How do Swish cordless blinds work?

Swish has done away with trailing cords that can clutter windowsills and pose all sorts of dangers to young children and pets. Instead, the blinds can be lifted, lowered or tilted by using the bottom bar. Each style is available in a range of sizes and can be easily installed and hung up by two people.

Swish Cordless Blinds

Swish Cordless Roller Blinds

Buy now: Swish coral cordless blackout roller blinds, 20cm x 120cm, £26, Dunelm

The blackout lining of these blinds make them perfect for a child’s bedroom, ensuring a good night’s sleep for your little one. But prioritising safety and sleep doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on colour. The range is available in 18 different shades, from subtle duck egg blue to more vibrant colours such as coral.

Swish Cordless Cellular Blinds

Buy now: Swish Summer Haze Cordless Honeycomb Blind, 60cm x 160cm, £37, Dunhelm

Previously only available on the made-to-measure market, these soft and textured blinds are now available in a range of sizes. The honeycomb segments give the look of a Venetian blind when up. When in use, they help keep heat in on a chilly winter day, and cool during a summer heat wave.

Swish Cordless Aluminium Venetian Blinds

Buy now: Swish Brushed Bronze Cordless Aluminium Venetian Blinds, 60cm x 120cm, £20, Dunhelm

If you’re looking to lower the light or privacy in a room throughout the day, then these are ideal. They are great additions to kitchens and bathrooms, and because they are metal, they can be easily wiped clean of the grease and mould that usually plagues wooden or fabric blinds. They’re available in seven shades from sleek brushed bronze to bold and punchy berry.

We know where we’ll be going for our new bedroom blackout blinds.