‘Superb’ – Shoppers can’t get enough of these £3 stick-on IKEA blinds

Once in a while a homeware invention comes along that ticks the boxes for pretty, practical and penny wise. And it’s no surprise that the product in question is from no less than Swedish homeware giant IKEA.

If this genius window covering solution has escaped your notice before, the SCHOTTIS Pleated blind won’t fail to be on your radar now. Priced at a bargain £3, and garnering an average 4.7 star review on the IKEA website, the blinds can be attached to windows without the need for drilling and be can be cut down to size to suit.

The 190cm by 90cm blind can also be kept open in any desired position using the clips included, while a hook-and-loop fastener allows homeowners’ to close blinds completely if needed. A snapshot of customer reviews from the IKEA website shows that the blinds have proved a huge hit with those who’ve already snapped them up:

‘I’m planning to have shutter blinds fitted in my recently installed bay window, but found out they have a very long lead time for delivery. Rather than having to live without curtains/blinds I decided to try the Schottis “temporary” blinds. They are superb. They were incredibly easy to cut to size with a Stanley knife & also to install.’

‘Bought as blinds for my kitchen door as door blinds can be expensive. Amazing product.’

‘Fab price! Easy to install. Look really nice’

Over on Instagram, buyers were equally as gushing and revealed how they styled the SCHOTTIS Pleated blind in their homes.

These bargain blinds – are unsurprisingly – out of stock in some IKEA branches so you’ll need to check store availability before you take down your ageing net curtains. But the good news is you should see a ‘preliminary restock’ date listed, which will give you an indication of when this product will be back in store.

Is this the window treatment solution you’ve been looking for?