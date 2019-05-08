‘Superb’ – Shoppers can’t get enough of these £3 stick-on IKEA blinds

Once in a while a homeware invention comes along that ticks the boxes for pretty, practical and penny wise. And it’s no surprise that the product in question is from no less than Swedish homeware giant IKEA.

If this genius window covering solution has escaped your notice before, the SCHOTTIS Pleated blind won’t fail to be on your radar now. Priced at a bargain £3, and garnering an average 4.7 star review on the IKEA website, the blinds can be attached to windows without the need for drilling and be can be cut down to size to suit.

ikea schottis blind pleated

Image credit: IKEA

The 190cm by 90cm blind can also be kept open in any desired position using the clips included, while a hook-and-loop fastener allows homeowners’ to close blinds completely if needed. A snapshot of customer reviews from the IKEA website shows that the blinds have proved a huge hit with those who’ve already snapped them up:

‘I’m planning to have shutter blinds fitted in my recently installed bay window, but found out they have a very long lead time for delivery. Rather than having to live without curtains/blinds I decided to try the Schottis “temporary” blinds. They are superb. They were incredibly easy to cut to size with a Stanley knife & also to install.’

‘Bought as blinds for my kitchen door as door blinds can be expensive. Amazing product.’

‘Fab price! Easy to install. Look really nice’

ikea-schottis-blind-pleated-2

Image credit: IKEA

Buy now: SCHOTTIS Blind Pleated, £3, IKEA

Over on Instagram, buyers were equally as gushing and revealed how they styled the SCHOTTIS Pleated blind in their homes.

View this post on Instagram

𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚜𝚎 @ikeauk £𝟹 𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚍𝚜 𝚑𝚊𝚟𝚎 𝚋𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝚜𝚞𝚌𝚑 𝚊 𝚋𝚊𝚛𝚐𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝚋𝚞𝚢 💸 • 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚠𝚒𝚗𝚍𝚘𝚠 𝚒𝚗 𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚔𝚒𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚗 𝚏𝚊𝚌𝚎𝚜 𝚊 𝚋𝚞𝚜𝚢 𝚖𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝚛𝚘𝚊𝚍, 𝚜𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚑𝚊𝚜 𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚙𝚎𝚍 𝚐𝚒𝚟𝚎 𝚞𝚜 𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚎 𝚙𝚛𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚌𝚢 𝚠𝚑𝚒𝚕𝚎 𝚌𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚘𝚛 𝚠𝚊𝚜𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚞𝚙! 🧼 • 𝚂𝚘 𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚢 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚋𝚎 𝚌𝚞𝚝 𝚝𝚘 𝚜𝚒𝚣𝚎 𝚝𝚘𝚘 ✂️ • __________________________________ #ikeablinds #ikeahacks #schottis #ikeaschottis #schottisblind #diyikea #homehack #diyhome #diyblind #whiteblind #floral #fauxhydrangeas #kitchenwindow #kitchendecor #kitchenstyling #kitchentap #actualinstahomes #homeaccount #interioraccount #myhomestyle #newhome #firsthome #white #bright #greyhome #whitehome #homestyling #budgethome #budgethomeideas #budgethomehacks

A post shared by T & L 💑 24 (@lifeatnumber4_) on

View this post on Instagram

Good Evening. If you can see them-I’ve bought some temporary blinds from @ikeauk which were recommended by a friend. I’ve been looking for blinds to fit this space for a while now, we were also reluctant to drill into the plastic frame. So discovering the Schottis pleated blind is perfect for this window in our utility room. You can cut it to size and it sticks to the window frame. No drilling needed! I’m one very happy home owner x. #utilityroom #utilityroomdecor #temporaryblinds #ikea #schottisblind #tidyhouse #norfolkhome #prettypastels #interiordecor #home #homedecor #homeblogger #houseahome #interior #interiordecor #interior_and_living #interiordecordetails #homedecordetails #homeaccessories #yhlovemyhome #floralprint #cosyhome #cottagestyledecor #countrystyle #newinteriorsontheblock

A post shared by 🌸 Sharon Louise 🌸 (@cosylittlehaven) on

These bargain blinds – are unsurprisingly – out of stock in some IKEA branches so you’ll need to check store availability before you take down your ageing net curtains. But the good news is you should see a ‘preliminary restock’ date listed, which will give you an indication of when this product will be back in store.

Is this the window treatment solution you’ve been looking for?

