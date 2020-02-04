We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One savvy Mum shows how a splash of paint and some sticky back plastic can transforms her teenagers bedroom. The teen’s bedroom makeover is all the more impressive because the paint was in fact leftover from a previous kitchen transformation.

Courtesy of our very own ‘Ideal Home Room Clinic‘ Facebook group, Amber Parnell-Mitchell shared her DIY handiwork once again.

Best of all Amber calculates, due to savvy reuse on materials, this bedroom makeover just £30!

Teen bedroom before

The teenager’s bedroom was not the kind of space you would call ‘cool’ – especially not if you’re an 11 year old. But just you wait, because mum Amber was set to take the style credentials up a whole new level…and at a bargain spend of just £30!

Amber tells us about the new look, ‘it’s my 11 year old daughter’s room. She wanted something that didn’t look like it was for a little girl, a tween room.’

These bedroom cupboards are transformed from drab to fab in no time – thanks to leftover kitchen paint nonetheless.

Amber proudly shared her latest home makeover with the other 3,340 members of the group.

Writing, ‘Amazing what a transformation with some paint (same paint I used on my kitchen make over😊) and some sticky back plastic from B&M! One happy little girl this weekend ❤️.’

Teen bedroom after

‘The plastic was £5.99 from B&M,’ Amber explains. ‘I got the kit to apply it, this helped getting all the air bubbles out. I made sure I took my time on each section before peeling more off. It was incredibly easy to do and loved the outcome.’

And she’s not the only one who loved it. The post was met with an influx of appreciation from fellow Ideal home Room Clinic members…

‘This is absolutely amazing …….. LUSH💕💕 xxxx’ says one. ‘Wow… looks brilliant’ explains another.

‘I painted the walls in Dulux Pure brilliant white emulsion and the woodwork in Dulux satinwood pure brilliant white. The cupboards was Rust-oleum Anthracite with a lacquer on top.’ These were the paints Amber had left over when she carried out her kitchen refresh.

Thank you once again for sharing with us Amber – we can’t wait to see which room you work your magic in next.

