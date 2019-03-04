Homeowners are going wild for THESE cleaning products at Tesco – and this is the reason why

In 2018 the UK launched more vegan products than any other nation, according to figures from The Vegan Society. And while recent vegan product success stories have focused on food – from Greggs’ vegan sausage roll to Brixton’s Fauxmagerie ‘cheese’ mongers – vegan products also extend to everything from home furnishings to cleaning products.

Now leading supermarket Tesco has revealed that sales of the latter at its stores have soared by a staggering 80 per cent, as shoppers increasingly search out eco-friendly products that still tick the boxes for cleaning performance.

The retailer revealed that sales of its Tesco’s Eco Active range by 95 per cent year-on-year, while leading brands including Method and Ecover have seen sales jump by 73 per cent and 39 per cent respectively.

‘Brits are becoming more aware not only of what they put in their bodies but also on and around their bodies,’ said Will Etherington, a Tesco buyer.

‘Using greener cleaning products, which are made from plant-based ingredients and not the commonly used petroleum, can make a considerable difference to both the environment and to the planet’s energy resources.’

Products in the Eco Active range – which feature plant based non toxic ingredients – start from just £1 and include items such as washing-up liquid, all purpose anti-bacterial spray, toilet cleaner, kitchen cleaner and laundry detergent.

All products in the range also are also recyclable, with the bottles containing as much as 45 per cent recycled plastic. It’s another tick for homeowners who are keen to go greener.

Tesco also revealed that it launched a new vegan cleaning range called Method Naked – created in partnership with Method – last month.

All products in the range are fragrance free and have not been tested on animals. The range includes washing-up liquid, hand wash, hand wash gel and multi-purpose surface cleaner.

