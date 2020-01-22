The much-loved star is the latest celebrity hoping to help brighten up our bedrooms. An exclusive new Tess Daly bedding range has just launched at Next – featuring bedlinen sets, cushions and throws.

The collection comprises five sumptuous woven and delicately embroidered bedlinen designs – in on-trend shades of navy, grey and blush pink.

Celeb bedding: Newly announced Holly Willoughby bedding is a dream come true for fans

The duvet designs are accompanied by a range of luxurious velvet and metallic knitted throws. All have been designed to be layered upon the beautiful coordinating bedlinens to get the complete look.

New Tess Daly bedding range

The ‘Strictly’ star has partnered with fabric and wallpaper specialist Clarke & Clarke to launch her collection of glam homewares.

‘Designing my own range of bedlinen has been a dream come true. I have always been passionate about interiors’ explains Tess.

Going on to say, ‘Creating a beautiful space at home is essential as it’s often our sanctuary, a place to recharge and indulge in a little bit of me time.’

‘I’m thrilled with the luxurious look and feel of the range, and can’t wait to see the products adding a touch of comfortable glamour to people’s homes’ says Tess.

Our favoruite of the five designs is this, the ‘Phoebe’ set in pretty pink – sweetly named after Tess’ daughter.

Next say, ‘Add a touch of 1920s glamour to your home. This lustrous blush embroidered design with intricate sequin detailing provides an art deco touch to your interior.’

Buy now: Tess Daly Phoebe Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £80, Next

Tess declared to her Instagram followers, ‘Woke up very excited today… I have been sleeping with my new bedding for a few weeks weeks now and today I get to share it with you all. It’s just launched @nextofficial!.’ The post quickly generated a lot of love…

‘I want all of them, beautiful 😍’ exclaims one excited fan.

The collection even has a famous fan too! The One Show host, Matt Baker was one of the comments, ‘Sweet Dreams Tess x may well be our ‘Next’ bedding.’ Very good Matt, we see what you did there.

Video Of The Week

This sophicated navy design is Topez – an on-trend geo design featuring intricate tesselated shapes on a jacquard ground.

Tess bedhind the scenes

Tess teased fans with a look behind the scenes, back in December.

The range is exclusive to Next, until the end of February.