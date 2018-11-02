Take a glimpse inside Lorraine Kelly’s new house – ready for Christmas!

The daytime TV presenter welcomes us into her new home to share the inspiration behind her guest cottage makeover

Enjoy a behind-the-scenes peek inside Lorraine Kelly’s new house. This will mark Lorraine and her family’s first Christmas in the new house, so she wanted to get the guest cottage ready to wow.

To transform the space, Lorraine teamed up with interiors experts Wayfair.

The result is a welcoming retreat filled with rich opulent colours – with cosy, tactile layers aplenty! The now stylish cottage is ready and awaiting the arrival of Lorraine’s Christmas guests.

Lorraine Kelly’s new house, revealed…

This is your first Christmas in your new home outside London. What you are most excited for?

‘We are so looking forward to celebrating Christmas in our lovely new home after our big move down from Scotland. We moved to a quirky house with beautiful views over the river.’

‘I love to have an old-fashioned Christmas. Our daughter, Rosie, will be coming home from Singapore – it will be lovely for us all to be together.’

Do you have any Kelly Family Christmas traditions?

‘We wake up on Christmas morning, have a glass of fizz and start unwrapping presents. After dinner we take Angus, our border terrier, out for a brisk walk nearby to blow away the cobwebs and later we tuck into turkey sandwiches during our cosy movie-night in.’

Are you expecting guests this Christmas?

‘Christmas is a great time of year to catch up with the people you love. My Mum and Dad will be coming down from Scotland and staying with us in our new guest cottage.’

‘We also usually have a little party for our friends and neighbours with beer, bubbly and lots of snack and nibbles. We play Christmas carols in the day and crank up the party tunes later on.’

Buy now: 200 Thread Count Double Duvet Set, £14.99, Wayfair

What’s the inspiration behind the guest cottage makeover?

‘We have a lot of friends and family who come to stay with us at weekends and I wanted to have a place where they would feel relaxed and a little bit spoiled. (The drinks trolley is sure to tick both boxes!) Wayfair have helped me to truly transform the guest cottage into a home away from home.’

Do you have any top tips for prepping your home?

‘I like to make sure that we have good lighting – perfect for dancing. I fill the house with poinsettias and hyacinths to make everything feel really warm and inviting.’

What do you love most about the style of the space and do you have any favorite pieces?

‘From the furniture to the accessories, I absolutely love the new look of the space with all of the different fabrics, textures and lovely little touches.’

‘My favourite spot is the desk area and I adore the chest of drawers and ladder shelf, which is so stylish and clever. Guests who visited after the makeover were thrilled and said they wanted to move in!’

Buy now: Lafreniere Bureau Dressing Table, £255.99, Wayfair

Buy now: Alford Serving Cart, £124.99, Wayfair

How would you describe your interior style?

‘I absolutely love Scandi interiors, but I’m not too strict when it comes to sticking to one style.’

What’s most important to you when decorating a room?

‘My personal style is all about comfort. I adore plump cushions and cosy rugs. Wayfair has really helped me find some amazing, affordable pieces that have turned this house into a real home. They make it so easy!’

We’d happily be guests at Lorraine’s cottage anytime.