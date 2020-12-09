We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zoe Ball might be a familiar guest in our homes via the radio. However, we can now take a snoop around Zoe Ball’s house, which is currently on the market for £1,100,000.

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter is selling her stunning five-bedroom in East Sussex. Unsurprisingly the stunning home has been a hit, becoming Rightmove’s most viewed home in Sussex in 2020.

Zoe Ball’s House

Situated in the village of Ditchling, the property is full of cosy corners and colourful home decor. Why don’t we take a proper look around?

Open-plan kitchen

Zoe Ball renovated the Kitchen recently with the help of Devol Kitchens, Zoe created a gorgeous and relaxed open-plan kitchen bursting with stylish touches. Including a mural wall covered in ‘Mythical Land’ wallpaper by Kit Kemp for Andrew Martin.

Despite the stylish touches, at its heart, the kitchen is a cosy country kitchen. Shaker cabinetry, a butler sink and open shelving all add to the charm of this family kitchen.

Living room

On the other side of the kitchen wall partition is a snug living space. A log fire furnace is a charming contrast to the luxe wallpaper and gives this home a fantasy fairytale cottage feel.

If you’ve been tempted to invest in a velvet sofa, let this be your final persuading. The emerald corner sofa and grey armchair look sumptuous and stylish.

Master Bedroom

This bedroom has been treated to another striking wall treatment. The lovely green wallpaper is complemented by the dusty pink cuddle chair and a velvet headboard. Just dreamy.

Guest Bedroom

Zoe Ball’s fondness for wallpaper has been supplanted by gorgeous dusty pink walls in this room. The ochre and pink colour scheme look earthy and grown-up, instead of sickly sweet. If you’re looking to create a grown-up pink bedroom, make this your template.

Courtyard

This is probably one of the most magical parts of the home. The generous brick-paved courtyard is covered in flowers and ivy. The number of brick arches offers plenty of storage. There is even a brick arch studio, perfect for at-home working.

What is your favourite room in Zoe Ball’s stunning Sussex home?