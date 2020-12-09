Trending:

Take a look inside radio presenter Zoe Ball’s incredible Sussex home

Prepare for some serious home envy
Rebecca Knight Rebecca Knight
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Zoe Ball might be a familiar guest in our homes via the radio. However, we can now take a snoop around Zoe Ball’s house, which is currently on the market for £1,100,000.

    Related: Will I’m A Celebrity’s Giovanna Fletcher be happy with what husband Tom has done to the house

    The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter is selling her stunning five-bedroom in East Sussex. Unsurprisingly the stunning home has been a hit, becoming Rightmove’s most viewed home in Sussex in 2020.

    Zoe Ball’s House

    Zoe-ball-house-8

    Image credit: Rightmove

    Situated in the village of Ditchling, the property is full of cosy corners and colourful home decor. Why don’t we take a proper look around?

    Open-plan kitchen

    Zoe-ball-house-2

    Image credit: Rightmove

    Zoe Ball renovated the Kitchen recently with the help of Devol Kitchens, Zoe created a gorgeous and relaxed open-plan kitchen bursting with stylish touches.  Including a mural wall covered in ‘Mythical Land’ wallpaper by Kit Kemp for Andrew Martin.

    Related: Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball’s new kitchen is the stuff of dreams – here’s how to get the look

    Zoe-ball-house-3

    Image credit: Rightmove

    Despite the stylish touches, at its heart, the kitchen is a cosy country kitchen. Shaker cabinetry, a butler sink and open shelving all add to the charm of this family kitchen.

    Living room

    Zoe-ball-house-4

    Image credit: Rightmove

    On the other side of the kitchen wall partition is a snug living space. A log fire furnace is a charming contrast to the luxe wallpaper and gives this home a fantasy fairytale cottage feel.

    If you’ve been tempted to invest in a velvet sofa, let this be your final persuading. The emerald corner sofa and grey armchair look sumptuous and stylish.

    Master Bedroom

    Zoe-ball-house-5

    Image credit: Rightmove

    This bedroom has been treated to another striking wall treatment. The lovely green wallpaper is complemented by the dusty pink cuddle chair and a velvet headboard. Just dreamy.

    Guest Bedroom

    Zoe-ball-house-6

    Image credit: Rightmove

    Zoe Ball’s fondness for wallpaper has been supplanted by gorgeous dusty pink walls in this room. The ochre and pink colour scheme look earthy and grown-up, instead of sickly sweet. If you’re looking to create a grown-up pink bedroom, make this your template.

    Courtyard

    Zoe-ball-house-7

    Image credit: Rightmove

    This is probably one of the most magical parts of the home. The generous brick-paved courtyard is covered in flowers and ivy. The number of brick arches offers plenty of storage. There is even a brick arch studio, perfect for at-home working.

    Related: Holly Willoughby’s favourite go-to homeware brand revealed… and we’re fans, too!

    What is your favourite room in Zoe Ball’s stunning Sussex home?

    All the latest from Ideal Home