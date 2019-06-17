If we didn’t know any better we’d think this thatched house in Hampshire was straight out of a fairytale.

The quirky 4 bedroom house is however a cosy family home located in the bustling village of Broughton, two hours outside of London.

The adorable family home definitely stands out from the neighbours. It’s filled with a wealth of period features, including exposed beams and wood burning stoves. However, the current owners have sneaked in a few modern updates without loosing any of the character.

Exterior

Looks can be deceiving. On first glance you wouldn’t believe this Grade II-listed home could tuck four bedrooms beneath its dramatic thatched roof. Nip round the back and you’ll find a discrete extension.

The original white panelling and little front door make this look like a 16th Century home from a storybook.

Kitchen

This breezy kitchen, housed inside the extension, is flooded with sunlight from the skylight above the central island. Further light comes from the bi-fold doors, opening out into the garden.

The colour scheme has been kept simple with plenty of white that blends in with the rest of the house. In contrast black quartz worktops compliment the white fittings.

Living room

In this room the original features, including the wood burning stove and exposed beams take centre stage. The beams are painted in a light grey to gently contrast with the white washed walls, and stop the room feeling too dark.

We can just imagine curling up in front of that stove on a chilly winter night, can’t you?

Bathroom

This might be a small bathroom but the owners have made sure it makes a statement with decorative mix-matched tiles. The terracotta and blue colours give this room a Mediterranean feel – in contrast to the quaint quintessentially Englishness persevered throughout the rest of the house.

Bedroom

The neutral colour scheme with the beams picked out in grey, has been continued into the bedrooms. Despite the lack of large windows, the current owners have ensured this room still feels light and airy by picking out furniture in cream and adding a splash of colour with pink curtains.

Garden

As soon as you step out of the kitchen you’re met with views of a beautiful large sloping lawn – perfect for kicking a football around on. Steps lead up to it from the gravel terrace surround the back of the house. Trailing vines and plant pots full of greenery surround this cottage, adding to its charm.

This Hampshire home is on the market with agents Knight Frank, with an asking price of £680,000.

Would this thatched house be your fairy tale home?