This five-bed, six-bath, two-reception former Victorian tram shed is now a spectacular family home, with its fashion designer owner providing some truly standout interior touches.

Behind the unassuming exterior is a magnificent, and modern, light-filled space spread over 4,500 sq ft that still has more than a nod or two to its period past.

Exterior

The outside of this home screams industrial chic, and this scheme is picked up in several areas of this truly unique property. The property also boasts an internal garage.

Living Room

Double and triple height vaulted ceilings, give this living room a grand feel. We love the contrast between more classic items such as the walnut dining table and French armchairs and contemporary touches such as the bold wall art and electric windows.

Kitchen

The main open-plan living area flows seamlessly through to a bespoke Beckerman kitchen featuring corian work tops, a wine cooler, utility space and built-in Gaggenau appliances.

Bedroom

There is so much to love about this expansive bedroom, which has the feel of a lush five-star suite. The end-of-bed chaise lounge is so inviting and the perfect place to perch if you want to cosy up to the built-in fireplace.

On the other side of the partial dividing wall is a surprise en suite. And who wouldn’t love taking a soak in that glorious freestanding clawfoot bathtub?

Bathroom

Another bathroom offering. This time it’s all about clean lines and a sleek white suite. The huge rainfall shower unit is exactly where we’d be heading to after a long day at work.

Terrace

This home hardly needs more entertaining space, but a pretty terrace with views over the capital is always welcome — and that’s exactly what we have here.

Tramways House is on the market with Hamptons International for an asking price of £3.25 million.

