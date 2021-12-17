The Grinch’s cave has been turned into a holiday let you can rent

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Grinch’s cave has been turned into a holiday let this year for super fans of the Dr Seuss tale to visit this December.

This cave might not be located high above Who-ville, it is actually located just outside Boulder, Utah. The Grinch’s Cave, available to rent on by vacation rental platform Vacasa, will leave you convinced that Cindy-Lou Who is about to knock on the front door.

The Grinch’s cave

‘Mister Grinch, here. As we are all painfully aware, the most miserable time of the year approaches. Caroling, candy canes, and, of course, that constant, contagious Christmas cheer. Yuck,’ read the holiday let listing on Vacasa.

‘I myself, unlike every other Who, am getting out of town this year—far away from all the holiday hoopla with its fanatical, fantastical fa la la la la, la la la la-ing. Am I stealing Christmas again? Maybe. Am I visiting my Florida beach home? Don’t worry about it.’

‘Either way, good news for you. While I’m gone, you can stay in my cave.’

The Cave has been available to rent since 3rd December, and unsurprisingly it booked up fast with many eager to stay in our favourite festive villains home. The cave is currently fully booked, but you can still take a look around. Note: don’t expect any Christmas ideas from this house, we mean cave, tour.

Kitchen

The listing states that the cave is very remote so you might want to bring your own food, and plenty of it, unless you fancy trying a bit of tinned roast beast. We’re actually fans of the rustic kitchen ideas The Grinch has included in his cave.

Living room

This is a very impressive open plan living room we must say Mr Grinch. Rugs have been layered on top of each other and help zone the spectacular music area.

Kudos Mr Grinch, for turning a very uncosy cave into a surprisingly nice space.

He even has a drinks trolley on hand for those dinner dates with himself, that he really can’t cancel again.

Library

The Grinch’s cave has the perfect reading nook in this expansive library, filled with books on exile and self-loathing, ideal for a spot of light festive reading.

Bedroom

As far as cave bedrooms go this is an excellent use of space. The bed has been pushed into an awkward alcove and is flanked by a very Who-ville looking alarm clock ticking down the days until Christmas.

Bathroom

Even The Grinch needs his creature comforts. The bathroom is hidden behind a curtain, it’s not the traditional preferred door, but it’s definitely a bold bathroom idea. Also is it just us who really wants this mirror in their home?

Home office

Well, even The Grinch has needed to work from home this year. Where else was he going to effectively plan his Christmas theft plans?

Max’s room

Max, The Grinch’s trusty side-kick has his own dedicated space to recuperate after a long night of helping The Grinch steal Christmas.

You can take a virtual tour of The Grinch cave on the Vacasa website. Here’s hoping The Grinch will be renting it out next year.