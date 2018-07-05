It's certainly lighting a fire in our hearts...

Maybe you haven’t considered living in an old fire station before today, but this picturesque property situated in the historic but thriving Cotswold market town of Charlbury is sure to get you thinking.

Steeped in local community history, the house was a working fire station until the 1970s, offering a base to the brave fire-fighting men of West Oxfordshire.

After so many years of integral duty, the building was converted into a residential dwelling in 2017, and had new life breathed into it with some gorgeous interior design. There’s no risk of feeling like you’re at work here; the decoration is refined but homely.

But before even stepping inside, it’s impossible not to appreciate the handsome building and its private courtyard, perfect for a sunny coffee outside in the morning, or a spot of al-fresco dining.

Is there a better feeling than moving into a structure with such a long history of helping its community? Yes: to then fill it again with people and energy, by hosting an intimate dinner party in its sheltered garden.

Back inside now, and into the living room, which is made for entertaining. Guests can spill out through the French doors onto the terrace, clutching cooling cocktails, or settle down on the sofa by the wood-burning fire in colder months.

Maybe take a moment to enjoy the irony as you light a fire in your old fire station!

Stepping into the huge kitchen, the sophisticated styling mellows into a cosy, Shaker vibe that feels ideal for the countryside setting. Did we mention that this house is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty? The hanging copper pans and wooden shelves are therefore just the right backdrop for making a cup of tea after a long walk.

It’s a bright and functional space – and possibly our favourite in the house. Sun streams in on warmer days, and there are plenty of surfaces and cupboards for clutter-free cooking.

Two double bedrooms can be found on the first floor, accessed by separate stairs, with high-vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. Each one has been individually styled, but remains true to the overall effect of the property.

A proud reminder of the building’s old duties to the country can be seen in the royal coat of arms mounted on the bathroom wall. But the traditional colours have been swapped for a simple, elegant silver that matches the detailing on the luxurious claw-foot bath. This makes the room clean, and light, and perfect for a stress-free soak.

The Old Fire Station is now on the market with Savills, at an asking price of £575,000.

Will you be hot-footing it round for a viewing?

Written by Izzy Palmer.