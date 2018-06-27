Get a glimpse inside this jaw-dropping Sandbanks home

Sandbank's Western Gate is now up for grabs- and WE get to look inside!

For once, we are speechless. It’s happened because we’ve just set eyes on this place. Have you seen anything more beautiful? Western Gate is, of course, located in the exclusive residential area of Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset.

Savills, take our money now!

The stunning exterior

It comes as no surprise that this fabulous property goes above and beyond. It boasts an impressive 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and 4 living rooms. With views of Pool Harbour, Harry Rocks and Shell Bay beaches, this house is nothing short of dreamy.

That extensive driveway alone is enough to have us picturing our perfect ‘grand entrance’!

From one grand entrance to another! The hallway exudes opulence and glamour with a double staircase with views leading directly into the dining room and the sea beyond. A huge space, perfect for entertaining guests.

The glamour continues in the kitchen, with sleek white fittings and stainless steel appliances keeping things ultra modern. Stylish wooden flooring gives the room a touch of a homely feel whilst the central island maximises space.

Look at those views!

The views are stunning in the dining room and not only that, with the all white décor, the room completely shines. The room is almost too pretty to use! We love that stunning shell bowl in the centre of the large dining table.

A homelier feel can be found in this cosy living space. A large rug and open fireplace, settling down here with a good book and some plump cushions sounds right up our street! Although this room feels more homely, the opulence continues. Subtle patterned wallpaper still adds a touch of elegance.

If the downstairs wasn’t enough, the space is endless upstairs too! Again, the views are a marvel and the perfect setting to drift off to sleep.

Dive into this indoor swimming pool – perfect after hot days lounging in the sun watching the yachts go by.

Is it just us or are we getting Great Gatsby vibes from the rear of the house?

Can we see that flashing green light from across the shore?! Whilst Gatbsy’s story ended a bit tragically, we’re almost certain that there’s nothing other than a happy ending waiting for you here. Who knows, maybe Mr DiCaprio will turn up to one of your lavish parties? This property is simply gorgeous.

Could somebody lend us £7,750,000? Pretty please?

Written by Lauren Goody